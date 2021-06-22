Round Top Road
1. Boy, I thought Mohawk and the Route 199 project was bad, but I’ve found what has top be the worst road in the Valley and that’s Round Top Road from Wolcott Hollow all the way up to Round Top Park. I’ve never seen a road that was in that sad a shape. And that’s one reason why we won’t be going back to Round Top Park any time soon. It’s treacherous enough, but then you have these clowns running down through there with their big, jacked up trucks and driving people off what little road there actually is. That’s pretty sad.
2. I took a ride up to Round Top. They have a nice park, but the roads are the pits. I think they need to get some grants to fix the problems up there. Also, the public roads around that area need to be fixed. Just sayin’.
More road complaints
Can somebody PLEASE fix the foxhole pulling out of Aldi’s onto Elmira Street before I ruin my new car? Several people have hit that and it’s really bad.
President bashing
1. They accused Trump of Russian collusion. What about Biden having collusion with Russia, China and Iran?
2. I’m not bashing Trump, but what about the people who are bashing Biden? Why don’t they leave THAT alone?
Fireworks
1. So, we wish to stop all the fireworks in the Valley so people can have quietness. I hope and pray that they stop having all those tents selling fireworks. That may help, but we have to make money so we’re going to let the tents come.
2. Well, it’s Friday night, June 18 and over in West Sayre somewhere around Lincoln and Elsbree streets, they’re setting off fireworks nonstop and we’re praying for rain.
Waverly Glen
1. I agree with the caller who’s not a fan of the Waverly Glen project. I agree wholeheartedly that Waverly needs something done to its downtown business area. There are all kinds of vacant, awful-looking broken down buildings. It’s the worst looking, town in the whole Valley. They needed to put money into the downtown area. I had family come home a month or so ago and they couldn’t believe how bad it was.
2. This is in reply to ‘Not a fan of Waverly Glen.’ I assume, since you submitted your concern to Soundoff that you read the Morning Times from time to time. The paper has been updating this project for two years. The latest was Thursday, June 10. I hope you did read it. This project received $450,000 of grant. G-R-A-N-T grant money from the state of New York. Additional money from private donations is over $100,000 — not from local tax money. This area is a very popular place where families can gather and enjoy the outdoors for picnics and rides for children. Please stop by and bring yourself up to date on this project. It is getting great reviews thanks to Mayor Ayres and the Village of Waverly Board of Trustees. Great job!. Get yourself up to date.
Grease
Maybe the system is inadequate. Maybe we should ask the water board if there’s a different type of system they could put in there to fix the problem.
Ben Franklin
I read a quote today from Benjamin Franklin that I think describes the time we’re living in. The quote is “justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are.”
Worker shortage
There seems to be a shortage of workers lately. One solution for that would be for employers to bring back paper applications in addition to the online applications. That way they might get some up applying who aren’t computer savvy.
Valley Playland road issue
Valley Playland is wonderful for the kids. It’s just fantastic, the job that they did to re-do that and I’d like to thank everybody for all of the work. Kids loved it opening day, but I have to say, Athens Borough or somebody has to come and grade that driveway. You have a grand new Playland but the driveway into it is awful. Some holes — you could lose your car in them. It would be nice if somebody would offer to grade that driveway so that it’s a lot easier for parents to drive in and out of Valley Playland that is so nicely done. Thank you everybody for what you’ve done and lets hope somebody steps up for the driveway.
Revolution going too far
I’d like to comment on Biden and his leadership. I think creating holidays out of thin air is really too much. There’s a proposal to change Old Glory — change the flag and change the pigment in the stars. I’m kind of thinking that the revolution is going too far. It’s now turned into the French revolution circa 1789. Soon we’ll be celebrating Bastille Day. If you like Biden, you’re going to get four more years of him. Enjoy it.
Editor’s note: The proposal to change the colors and design of the flag (and anthem, by the way) does not come from anyone within the administration. An outside entity has made a suggestion — as have many in the past 265 years. There is no indication that anybody in the administration is listening.
Fair and balanced?
I am sick and tired of seeing only articles by Byron York in the opinion section of the paper. How about some balance? Whatever happened to Gene Lyons’ articles?
Editor’s Note: We try to get a good mix of columnists — from both sides of the aisle — in our opinion section and will make sure Mr. Lyons is back in that mix soon.
PennDOT problem
PennDOT, in its infinite wisdom, tore up the sidewalk and lawn in front of my house on December 16th of last year, as part of the Rt. 199 construction project. And for the last month, they’ve been threatening to come back to clean up the mess by fixing the drainage, replacing the curbing, and so on, but not one truck has ever shown up. After six months, I’m still without my sidewalk. What is going on with this project that we don’t know about?
