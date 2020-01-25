I remember what seems in my mind to have been several occasions when President Lyndon Johnson came to our living rooms via network TV to pronounce, “My fellow Americans, I come to you tonight with a heavy heart.” I’ll get back to that.
For the moment, indulge me, please, as I retell a cat tale I introduced you to in times gone by: from early November, 2017…”I have hesitated to write this for public consumption, largely due to my own sordid part in the events that transpired as a result of my impulsive actions, but it was Halloween and everyone else had jack-o-lanterns lit on their porches or in their windows. I took stock of our possibilities and the nearest i could find was a large can of pumpkin pie filling.The old mind began to spin things around and mull them over as my eyes fell on two large, rotund, motionless, very orange cats sleeping like death itself in the bay window at the front of the house. I knew from years of experience that the only thing that could rouse them would be the rattle of a bag of Meow Mix, and my plan took form...four Q-Tips, two tea candles and a book of matches...that’s all I needed, really.
I could have used toothpicks to prop their little jaws open as they slept, but my thoughts were only for their comfort, so what better than a pair of cotton-tipped swabs placed upright in each mouth? Light the tiny tea candles and place them ever so gently in those gaping maws and...voila! Living jack-o-lanterns!
I suppose, thinking back on it, what happened was inevitable, but who would have thought the stupid cotton would burst into flame? And now, here I sit, twenty-four hours later in a smoldering ruin, because circumstances quickly degenerated into the most chaotic scene ever witnessed by mortal man. No one ever told me that cats can fly...I swear by all that’s holy, I didn’t know...and it wasn’t even so much flying as launching vertically and swimming frantically, while airborne, through the sheer curtains at the window and across the ceiling to drop from the opposite wall onto the sofa in full furious retreat from the devil-spawn that had grabbed their little tongues. I’ve also never been aware of felines’ incredible ability to reduce a sofa to a blasted pile of rags and slivers and dust. In another time or place I might have thought it was awesome, but at that moment I was frozen in a panic of horror as I tried to prioritize putting out the quickly spreading inferno or leaping onto the two twenty pound buzz saws that were running amok through every room in the house, shredding everything in their path.
An EF4 tornado in shades of brilliant orange and howling like all the hounds of hell, unleashed at once. Sadly, I chose poorly. I flung myself wildly, ancient robe and smoking thatch of hair flying like the new-born tails of an incoming comet behind me, at the possessed beasts as they made a pass through the kitchen, sundering cupboards and spilling glassware and dinner plates into shards on the now flaming floor. My aim was true, but my thoughts for the consequences had not formed properly before taking flight, and I found myself carved to ribbons and bleeding profusely from just everywhere, as I fetched up against the cabinet under the sink. There I lay for what seemed like hours until the orange tornado and the bonfire had both spent their energy...
Back to the present: first, know this--the preceding story was pure invention, no cats were injured in the creation of this tale. The two in question were brothers from a litter of six kittens born here at El Rancho Davis thirteen years ago. Kael and Goliath by name, they have been the bringers of much love and fun over the spans of their fraternal existence...not to mention, much fodder as the Fat Boys, the Large Lads, the Pudgy Puddies, for my weekly ramblings.
Their warmth and affection has been unquestioned, even as their expressionless faces occasionally managed to puke on my recliner or on a carpet or in their own water dish. They never did it out of spite or anger. Kael, ever the neediest of the two, has always found my lap to be the best cat bed in the house; Goliath has preferred settling on my chest to crush the air from my lungs and stare unblinking into my eyes while purring loud enough to drown out the sound on the TV. He even learned my name and would yowl at me when I disappeared behind a bathroom door….” Mmmlloyd, Mmmmlloyd…” kind of embarrassing, actually.
And now, like LBJ all those decades ago, I come to you with a heavy heart...
Goliath died last Sunday evening, too weak to even raise his magnificent head to take a lap at a water dish. He found his way into the bathroom that he had used to sit outside of, calling my name; and he lay there, slowly dying as I sat on the floor beside him, petting him and telling him it was okay to go. It wasn’t okay, of course, but he didn’t need to know that.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
