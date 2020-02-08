Normally speaking, I would jump right into a topic as inviting as Indoor Plumbing, but I feel compelled to comment instead on a subject that strays from the norm in my weekly ravings. As the legendary Rod Serling might say, I submit for your consideration the following tale...the truth is, it isn’t so much a tale as an opinion.
If you’ve ever watched the old Paul Newman movie “Cool Hand Luke” you’ll recognize where i”m going here...in the opening scene, Luke is arrested for taking the heads off of parking meters “...to settle an old score.” His struggles with the prison “Cap’n” lead to a climactic “...failure to communicate.” A small community like The Valley finds itself in a constant struggle to attract shoppers to its business centers. The Big Box stores don’t have parking meters, and pretty much everything they offer inside can be found in the variety of locally owned shops scattered around Athens, Sayre, South Waverly and Waverly. You can shop for hours in the megastores without feeding a meter several times. I do it myself. But I look at meter-lined streets and I know I’ve got to feed boro coffers for the privilege of trying to help prop up the mom and pop shops on those streets. It’s an archaic impediment to bringing shoppers into town to spend a leisurely time browsing the business district. Take, for example, a lifelong local couple who have worked in and served the community for decades...they see an opportunity to reopen a closed storefront on one of the town’s busiest thoroughfares, and they take the biggest financial gamble of their lives to restore the nearly derelict shell, thus gifting the town
with a potentially huge tax revenue-earning new, beautifully enhanced interior. The trick, then, is to get customers into their restaurant who don’t mind having to feed the parking meters while they’re being fed from the menu. So much for a leisurely meal. Conversation Interruptus: “My darling, I want to spend the rest of my life….oops, the meter just ran out! I’ll be right back...hold that thought!”
We need more Cool Hand Lukes and fewer Cap’ns. Maybe the Cap’ns could feed a meter and go inside to communicate with “Luke” over a quiet meal.
Well, there! I got THAT off my chest! And now...on to indoor plumbing:
Thirty-six years ago, I made the singularly disagreeable discovery that public potty’s in Omaha don’t have doors on the stalls. There are moments in life that just don’t need to be shared with strangers. “Hi there! How ya doin’? I’m just fine thanks. Everything’s going just great!” So there are no doors, and yet they have partitions--for privacy?! I guess that’s okay...we probably weren’t going to shake hands anyway. I must admit, I have no idea if such immodest accommodations were the rule in the Ladies Room in Cornhusker Country. I’ve never been back.
A brief history lesson: you may be familiar with the name Thomas Crapper. Ol’ Tom was a well-established plumber in 19th century England, who rose to even greater heights upon his perfection of the modern toilet. Not so sure he would be thrilled with what has become of his surname. Some three hundred years before “crapper” worked its way into the lexicon, Queen Elizabeth I banished a relative from her court. John Harrington by name, this exiled gentleman took it upon himself to create what appears to be the first indoor seat and system for disposal of such waste as well fed Englishmen and women might find necessary. Thus the rise of the “John” and “the necessary room.” The Good Queen eventually relented of her banishment of Harrington by paying him the kindness of a visit. Being an astute fellow, Harrington realized even the Queen might benefit from a well-equipped necessary room. Turns out, Her Majesty quite approved, no doubt leading to use of the term “the throne” for her sensibilities.
Armed as we are now, with that pithy knowledge, let’s return to the 21st century with its modern conveniences to survey the landscape of public facilities.
I hesitate to venture down the path before me for fear of offering offense, but then, I long ago declared my fascination with life’s absurdities, so here goes: any discussion of indoor plumbing must, naturally, include the star of the men’s side of the public loo...you all know whereof i speak. The wall-mounted receptacle (the product of Frenchman Marcel Duchamp’s fertile mind 103 years ago) is a fine and highly functional bit of ingenuity, but what advantage is there in the floor-length model? Seems to me a look at any waterfall will tell you the farther it falls, the more it splashes...don’t walk up to the floor length model wearing sandals.
And now we arrive at the ultimate in restroom absurdity (by the way, why is it called a rest room? If you’re going in there to rest, you’re missing the point.) I’m speaking of the open trough version, mounted against the wall at an angle, so everything flows to the low end. These disgusting things, found in places like large arenas and stadiums, accommodate up to about fifteen guys, standing shoulder to shoulder...the guy at the low end of the trough might be well advised to stand back about one step in the event of , well...you know.
I haven’t been to a Penn State home game in over two decades, but the image is burned into my mind. The halftime break creates an exodus of massive proportions for the communal loo’s as thousands of stressed bladders force their body hosts to scurry like lemmings for the “rest” room. The line behind each of the fifteen first-place winners is at least six-deep. Up front The Fifteen stand there, stoic, even nervous, trying not to glance left or right, but nonetheless sizing each other up, praying for quick relief :“Please, bladder, don’t fail me now.” The perfectly dressed Professor Emeritus, tweed jacket with leather elbows, stands flanked by underclassmen, bare chested wearing only Nittany Lion boxers, adult beverage in one hand, belching and loudly cursing at the fact that there is no flat screen TV on the wall in front of them. That kind of distraction might provide enough relaxation to allow for the hoped for quick relief. One of them actually turns to the professor and says, “Hey, buddy, hold my beer will ya, while I get myself together,” to which the esteemed, grey haired educator smiles as he takes the plastic cup and pours its contents into the slowly flowing river before him, saying politely, “Now why don’t you take this cup and fill it right back up and move along.” It wasn’t a question. I stood, or rather danced alternately on one foot and then the other, awaiting my turn at the head of the class, and i pondered the underclassmen’s suggestion of flat screen TVs in the “rest” room. On the surface, a great idea...distraction to trick a reluctant bladder out of lockdown at the critical moment. But on second thought, picture if you will the utter chaos to be caused by seeing your team score a touchdown...fifteen strangers , suddenly forgetting everything and jumping wildly up and down, turning to try a high-five with their nearest piddle partner. I can’t imagine anything less than an all-out brawl among semi-clothed men in close quarters. Unspeakable injuries, utter mortification, banishment from the premises. And because of cell phone cameras, eternal notoriety on the internet.
Hard to imagine that John Harrington, Thomas Crapper, and Marcel Duchamps ever gave thought to the possibility that their brilliant inventions would lead humanity into social discomfort and mob rule. We live in strange times.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.