By rights, this should be a book, not a column. That’s just one more thing I’ve failed at...so far. Making ice cream cones is a relatively recent and remarkably spectacular failure, but we’ll get back to that. There is a long history of things other people can do--mostly without a second thought--that have confounded and vexed me for decades.
I have more Neanderthal DNA in my double helix than 51% of the people who have been sorted by the labs at 23 And Me. I’m sure my misadventures can be traced back 200,000 years to some slouching, heavy-browed, chinless dolt who couldn’t knock a flake off of a stone to make a spear point. He was the guy who was left at the campfire in the hope he could at least keep it burning til the hunting party came back with a haunch of mammoth...he and the cave ladies who spent the whole day mocking him and tossing gnawed bones at his head to either keep him awake or knock him out.
I am the hapless byproduct of approximately 5,714 generations of impassioned encounters wherein one or the other--if not both--participants passed along the “nope, can’t figure how to do…” gene, completely unchanged over all those eons. I am a father and a grandfather, so the chain remains unbroken for at least another 80 or 100 years.
I failed at bird drawing when I was 6 years old. Turns out they don’t have four legs. Personally I think THAT’S a genetic mistake going all the way back to avian dinosaurs 65 million years ago.
I failed at Wood Shop in 7th grade. Not with an “F,” I didn’t actually flunk but I was left in the dust of every other kid in the class, and the Shop teacher sobbed quietly in the corner every time I came through the door.
My skills with an M16 on the rifle range in Basic Training became the stuff of legend, but not in a good way. The best that can be said of my scores on the range was that I saved the US Air Force lots of money on targets, by leaving nearly all of them untouched. Now, ammo on the other hand...I went through that like it was my job, and no one got hurt.
So that was kind of a good thing.
My efforts to earn a driver’s license have been detailed in an earlier column, so I won’t belabor the point, but suffice it to say the hillside streets of Towanda are no longer the testing grounds for driving novices because of the terror I caused, lurching pitifully from point A to point B in a stick shift I had never driven until that moment. Both my father and the testing officer lost years off their lives in the span of a single hour on an otherwise lovely summer day. Small children playing in their yards scampered for their porches, wailing in fear of the madman in the big car plowing through the flower beds. The officer in the passenger seat allowed as how I might need a little more practice.
And now, I drive a small bus for the elderly in an Assisted Living Community. What they don’t know can’t possibly hurt them.
I failed at wiper blade replacement. My dog...well, my cat...could do a better job of it if he had thumbs. The dog is really on my level I suspect. As a one-time Service Advisor I tried to learn a few car-y things to enhance my credibility. What I did was create a wiper blade launcher for a cute little elderly woman who foolishly put her trust in me. It was, I think, the second swipe of her new wipers that sent both blades rocketing over the roof of her Honda Accord and into the parking spot behind her car. In that same moment, as a special bonus, my skills converted the wipers’ metal arms into glass etchers, creating nearly perfect irreparable arcs about 1/32nd of an inch deep across the line of sight for both driver and passenger.
It happened during my radio career that an ice cream stand opened up across the street from the radio station. The unsuspecting owner of the shop--a friend of mine--took me on. What could possibly go wrong?
Neanderthal DNA kicked in immediately, just to answer that question. I still don’t know what happened, several years now after the fact. All I can say for sure is this: soft ice cream dispensers are instruments of the devil. I couldn’t have made a cone look right if my life had depended on it. A rotten bunch of high school kids created perfectly stable pillars of vanilla or chocolate or twist...I made bow ties of rapidly melting brown and white goo that collapsed in sticky layers on my wrists and fingers as I swung my hand in ever-widening circles under the dispenser, trying to catch at least an ounce or two on the cone as it orbited the little nozzle. Every excited pair of eyes I looked into on the outside of the counter turned into saddened windows on the heartbroken soul of another utterly disappointed treat seeker. The tears of tiny children, and the muttered epithets of disgusted parents couldn’t be assuaged, no matter how many napkins I offered as consolation prizes. So I quit. My friend, the owner, probably threw a party that same night.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
