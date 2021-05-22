“THE FINAL SEASON”, a book by Tom Stanton, is an absolutely wonderful read. My sister, who lives in the greater Detroit sprawl, sent it to me recently, knowing I’m a nearly lifelong fan of the Detroit Tigers baseball team. Written 20 years ago, it is the author’s tribute to Tiger Stadium, the ballfield where he, his father, and his grandfather before them spent as much of their lives as the home schedule of games would allow since 1912. Stanton made it his mission to attend all 81 home games in the final season (1999) before the decaying relic — and home of uncountable memories — was abandoned for the modern day palace called Comerica Park, where today’s hapless collection of Tigers labors through yet another dreadful season of losses.
It occurs to me that we all have our own version of that book inside us...a lifetime of memories built around what certainly began for each of us in another time, and in many cases added to in another place or places.
I have mentioned in at least one previous column a visit as a very little kid to my great grandmother’s house during Christmas time. She was 97 years old at the time, and she was born in 1853, the same year Franklin Pierce was sworn in as our 14th President. When I came along, “Give ‘em Hell” Harry Truman was in the White House. It was a different time.
Laceyville in the early ‘50’s was home to some 500 people, and they all knew each other.
The 1975 Simon and Garfunkel song “My Little Town,” contains the line, “I never meant nothin’, I was just my father’s son.” and that was just the way it was. Everybody knew everybody, and who the kids running the streets belonged to. We were safe from most dangers as long as we lived by the rules, because neighbors looked out for neighbors. Where I live today, three families have moved in within two hundred yards in the past two years, and we don’t know each other’s names. It’s a different time. I don’t particularly like it.
I remember the excitement of having new neighbors when I was a kid. The house next door to us--which no longer exists — might as well have had a revolving door for awhile in the ‘50’s. The Kellys moved out and the Reverend Shackles, who taught me how to drop-kick a football, moved in. I was 6 or so and I felt pretty cool about it. His front yard became the place where neighbor families gathered on a summer’s evening to toss bean bags. Now it’s got the rude name cornhole. His church moved him too quickly, and a young family named Benscoter moved in.
Mr. Benscoter was okay with having a gaggle of kids around, but he was gone somewhere else even quicker than the Reverend, and the Jaynes moved in with two redheaded daughters. They stayed put for a few years...long enough for most of the boy kids in the neighborhood to realize — like Charlie Brown in the Peanuts comic strip — that red headed girls were special. But like hapless Charlie Brown, most of us — myself for example — were terrified to actually approach them.
And then they were gone. But, at long last, the Repshers moved in with a son my age. He and the kid a year younger than we, from across the street became fast friends. Our respective parents also bonded and it was commonplace for the three yards to host horseshoes and grilled burgers and watermelon on a rotating basis. It was also commonplace for we three youngest of our families to throw our sleeping bags in one lawn or another and sleep under the stars on a summer’s night. No one gave it a second thought. It was a different time.
Life, as it will, took us all on separate paths. By the early 1970’s, things were changing rapidly — the tiny business districts of tiny towns were hard pressed to keep up with the Malling of America, and so much of what was good about small town life was gone, with little hope of ever returning.
As chance would have it, I was able to take advantage of an opportunity to study for a semester at the University of Manchester, in England. For a week I was hosted by a magical old gentleman in his small home, while I waited for the rest of my Penn State group to arrive. Mr Williams kept a simple house, with a huge round of cheese and a variety of “biscuits” that we call crackers. He also introduced me around to his cronies at his favorite pub every afternoon and evening. It was a different place, and a different pace, and I loved it. Mr Williams and his drinking buddies had built the canal from Liverpool to Manchester that made their city a boom town of industry.
My fellow Penn Staters showed up, having serendipitously met a local on their flight--a man they called Crazy Charlie. This stalwart Brit took all of us under his wing for that weekend, throwing a party all by himself at his impressive residence, and driving us in shifts to his neighborhood pub until he had us all there. His own mug was hung on its own spike above the bar, and he led us in several football (British version) fight songs. We of course, taught him and his hundred or so mates “Roar Lion Roar,” and our Alma Mater (well...our less than dignified version of it).
When I sat down to start this tale, I literally had no idea where it was going, but it has served to open that flood of memories I referred to at the outset...the book we all carry within us. I may return to it again soon if you don’t mind. In the meantime work on yours..share them with me if you want to at the email address below. I’d love to read them.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.