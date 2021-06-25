If you were listening carefully last Sunday night at 11:32, just 28 minutes short of midnight you might have heard the sound of the door slamming shut on Spring. The Summer Solstice slid in just under the wire, beating Father’s Day to the highlight reel of the weekend.
Before we delve into the significance of Summer, though, a word about a scene I witnessed at an intersection in downtown Sayre last week. Traffic was light just then, no one cruising through from any direction and my eye was caught by the sight of a blackbird standing on the edge of the sidewalk at the crosswalk. As I slowed to a stop, she (well, I think it was a she, she looked like a she as much as any blackbird can) actually glanced at me for a second and then hopped down and proceeded to walk casually but purposefully across the street as if she was trying to beat a light before it changed. Tiny clawed feet clicked along the pavement at quite a pace but never a run or any thought of flying ...this little bird was on a shopping mission. I wouldn’t have been at all surprised to see a tiny purse hanging over her shoulder (such as bird shoulders are).
As she got past the front of my car and into the other lane, I glanced quickly around and was glad to see she had the rest of the distance all to herself. Not once did she hurry herself, or slow down for that matter, and she never looked left or right, pointy little feathered face focused on the opposite curb. Sure enough, she got there without incident and hopped up onto the sidewalk, disappearing into the hustle and bustle of Sayre on a weekday morning. At that point I snapped out of my fixation and rolled on through the intersection, still seeing those tiny bird feet, looking for all the world like an everyday pedestrian in any city in the world. I ‘d love to know what she shopped for and if she had to call a cab to get her purchases back to the nest.
***********************
Now, then...about summer: I remember as a kid running amok in the mean streets of Laceyville (sorry, that’s just a phrase. There were no “less-mean” streets in America than the ones I grew up among.) It was a great place to be a kid. One of the highlights of Summer Saturdays in the ‘50’s was the intensely exciting sound of the bell that trilled the approach of the ice cream truck. Our front porch led to a stone walkway that ended in stone steps that carried us up to the sidewalk, and the ice cream guy
always stopped in front of our house. I’m pretty sure he knew he’d do well there...five kids and two adults...plus a whole gaggle of other kids from the houses on either side of the street would bolt, dimes in their eager little paws, from four and five houses distant.
I had the great misfortune of being the Little Kid and therefore being run over by the clodhoppers of assorted Big Kids. I prayed weekly--and weakly--every Saturday morning that there would be a creamsicle or a fudgesicle left for me by the time I staggered, bruised and bludgeoned, to the little counter at the ice cream guy’s window.
There came a day when the oldest Big Kid had left the week before, having graduated from high school, to drive cross-country to California with a family friend. The other two Big Kids were off mowing lawns for spending money, so my mother trotted out and bought fudgesicles for all seven of us. Remembering too late that the first fledgling had flown the nest, she burst into wild sobbing...and yours truly spotted an opportunity. “Gee, Mom, that’s okay. Don’t cry. I’ll take care of Clarke’s fudgesicle for you.”
A lesson learned: catch ‘em in a weak moment, and you can score an extra fudgesicle! I wasn’t smart enough to realize some lines only work once. I tried the same tactic the next week, but she outfoxed me. She only bought six. I think I may have uttered my first word stronger than “darn!” It didn’t go unnoticed.
Summer days when you’re in single digits last forever taken one at a time, but as a whole, summer goes by way too fast. Weekdays were filled with side yard baseball games and Cops ‘n’ Robbers, or Cowboys and Indians. The smell of cap pistols lingers in my nostrils’ memory to this day, and I feel like I could go back and find all the best hiding places in the neighborhood yards and the overgrowth that lined the long defunct Laceyville Canal bed running behind several of the Main Street homes.
Phil and Jimmy, P.J. and Merton, Colin and Woody, Gary and Roger, and sometimes Keith, as well as Lorraine, MaryLee and Sue...they’re frozen in time, just a bunch of kids having a ball growing up where the world was ours and anything we could imagine was as real as could be.
And on the weekend, the ice cream truck and maybe a matinee at the Laceyville movie theater with some change in our pockets for a box of SnoCaps or Junior Mints. With luck it would be a shoot ‘em up Western after a Woody Woodpecker cartoon.
And now, 65 years later the first full day of summer hit 90 degrees, the humidity was suffocating, and I wanted only to sit in an air conditioned room in front of a turbo-fan cranked up as high as it would go. With a creamsicle.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.