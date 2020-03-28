The season of rebirth and renewal is here. It even had the decency to show up a day earlier than normal this year. The Vernal Equinox took place on the 19th and every guy named Vern was given a free adult beverage of his choice in the trendiest of bars. I made that last part up, but it seems like it would have been a great promo even in the seediest of neighborhood watering holes. Except, that is, that Vern and every other person in the country was acting responsibly and staying socially distanced to prevent the spread of Corona… (and coincidentally Budweiser, Yeungling and Iron City among others.) A fact that led to the discovery that half of America can’t spell “quarantine.” And THAT half of America immediately got on facebook to protest being on “corn teen.” I’ll bet my entire stimulus check that that problem won’t be corrected by forced home schooling.
As it is every day, my first...well, second actually...activity of today was to put Maizie the Magnificent on one end of her leash and myself on the other end for her morning “necessaries.” SNOW! Not much, but enough to cover the ground a half inch deep. The mere sight of the stuff completely destroys the little mutt’s focus on the task at paw. Racing madly in the widest possible arc and licking up as much snow as she can without stepping on her tongue in full stride is all that enters her childlike mind. Well, nearly all. She also likes trying to herd passing automobiles and barking loudly as she attempts to nip at their heels. For the record I never let her get close to the road.
A side note here: Spring’s first robins were also in the yard...both of them on their tiny cell phones demanding refunds from their travel agents. One of them was obviously not amused by an attempt at humor from the other end of the conversation, because she loudly and clearly screeched, “No, this weather is NOT for the (expletive deleted) birds!”
My son and his two sons live in West Virginia, in a small community surrounded by lots of forest. Self-isolated by choice, in other words, more than by government decree. No backwoods, banjo-plunkin’, slack-jawed, tobacco-spittin’ hillbilly, though...very well informed, research-inclined, outspoken, armed with facts kind of guy. Anyway--and I rarely venture into political commentary--he called me last weekend and told me I must get on youtube and bring up West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s weekend TV speech to his constituency regarding the coronavirus pandemic. And so I did. It was one of those things where you say, when it’s over, “That’s a half hour of my life I’ll never get back, isn’t it?” In all honesty, I have never witnessed anything so overwhelmingly unintelligent in all the many years of my life. For starters, the wait for him to come on camera after hitting all the proper prompts was nearly interminable, and when he did, it was immediately disappointing.
This guy slumped there like a huge sack of unwashed laundry, and in a half hour he never once completed a single coherent sentence. Had I not been told who he was and where he was from, it would have been easy to think he was speaking for New York because he mentioned that state way more than his own. I felt so sorry for the young woman who was Signing for the hearing impaired. She appeared to be in great pain. She may have dislocated at least three fingers on each hand trying to make sense of his drivel. My own main thought as I watched his performance in this theater of the absurd, was: ...this guy actually won an election? What in the name of all that’s holy was he running against? Whatever it was, it had to have been an invertebrate...but then that’s an insult to all worms and slugs and other such innocuous creatures.
There was a single phrase that came through clearly every time, and that happened about every third attempt at a sentence…”Just this…”
“Imagine just this…” , “Think about just this…”, “I’m gonna tell you just this…”
And once he had said that, he got instantly derailed and had absolutely no clue as to what should come next. THIS WAS A WRITTEN SPEECH! He kept flipping pages only to find there were no sentences on the next one either! At least none that he could read. The Signer’s best move would have been to use her poor, abused hands to reach out and strangle the man.
Watching him was so incredibly painful. I just wanted to look away and I couldn’t. This train wreck has left me scarred for life. I fear for my son and grandsons. I fear for all of West Virginia. If John Denver were still with us, he’d certainly feel compelled to write an apologetic sequel to one of his greatest songs ever. “Country road, take me home to a place that is NOT... West Virginia…”
All things considered, Spring 2020, is certainly not off to an auspicious start. But hang in there, do right with this “corn teen,” keep your distance, wash your hands, shake no one’s, keep smiling, and if you have it in you, pray really hard for West Virginia.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
