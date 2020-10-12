In many ways, it feels like I am still just getting started at The Morning Times.
I did not anticipate my time in Sayre ending so soon, but my time here is coming to a close.
I will be moving to Kittanning to become the sports editor at The Leader Times, a cousin paper of the Morning Times.
While I am thrilled with this new and exciting opportunity, I will certainly miss it here.
When I first moved to Sayre in March, I was supposed to be a sports reporter. In a matter of days after I started, there were no sports to be played.
Suddenly, I was covering news, something I had never done before. I immediately had big shoes to fill, as I was tagged “The New Johnny WIlliams” by members of the community. I had a lot of learning to do in a short time, and I appreciate the community’s willingness to work with me.
These past six months have been hectic, as I’ve tried my best to build relationships in a new community, much of it while not being able to leave the house.
Being able to tell stories of the strength and resilience in a small community affected by the COVID-19 pandemic is something I’ll always remember.
A great deal of what I have written has related to the pandemic, but I have had the chance to tell some other interesting stories as well.
I never thought I would cover a kindergarten graduation, but in June I found myself in the parking lot of Athens Wesleyan Church to celebrate the students of Cherub’s Nest School.
I also didn’t anticipate the protests and rallies held in support of the Black Lives Matter movement making their way to such a rural area, but I was there to tell those stories as well. Some people expressed their concerns, but the event organizers and local officials did a great job at ensuring peace and safety. It was encouraging to see members of the community come together in that way.
Before I knew it, August rolled around and we were rushing to put together our Fall sports preview with little notice.
A few weeks later, I was at the Rusty Rail game in Athens, finally able to cover a live sporting event.
I had no idea that I would be on my way to Kittanning just a month later, but here we are.
I would like to thank the coaches and athletic directors who have made our sports coverage possible during this weird time. I just wish I had more time to get to know everyone.
Superintendents Dr. Eric Knolles (Waverly) and Craig Stage (Athens) have been instrumental in news coverage, so I owe them thanks as well. Their willingness to keep me updated on the progress made from the school closures in March all the way up to now has allowed for the best content possible to be in the paper every day.
I would also like to acknowledge the Waverly Village Trustees. While I can’t say I had lots of fun in the meetings, I always knew my presence was appreciated.
To the residents of the Valley — I appreciate you reading my work, and all of the feedback you have given.
Finally, I would like to thank the staff at the Morning Times, especially Pat McDonald, Dave Post and Kelly Luvison for taking a chance on a young kid who just finished college.
The Morning Times will always be where I got my start, and I will never forget my time here.
Thank you, and wear your masks.
— Ryan Sharp
