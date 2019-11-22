Editor,
Athens High sees big jump in SPP score. Great news. So good to hear this and see that the AHS educators are doing a great job improving the education of their students.
Yes, there is some way to go, but they have shown they have the abilities and desires to get the job done right. Congratulations to the Educators at AHS! Keep up the great work!
Larry Fraley
Jupiter, Florida
