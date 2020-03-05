Margaret Andrew, the seven-year-old pretty little daughter of Col. Henry H. Andrew, was at her father’s home No. 325 West Eighty-fifth street in New York City September 29, 1904, he had recovered her after a search lasting more than five years.
The child was found September 28 at Sayre, PA, by her father and his second wife, who is Margaret’s stepmother, and spirited away. It was said that she was taken to New York City at once and returned to the Andrew home. That she was at the home could not be verified when reporters contacted the Andrew home, the stepmother refusing to affirm that the child was in New York.
The search for Margaret Andrew had covered almost the entire continent and a fortune had been spent by her father in learning her whereabouts. Henry H. Andrew was the sone of John Alden Andrew, who was four times Governor of Massachusetts. His first wife Eunice Cross was a fascinating girl from the south, who was much younger than Henry Andrew who was born in 1858. Two children were born to them, both girls Margaret and Beatrice. Then there came disagreements between the couple and the husband brought action for divorce in Monroe county West Virginia. In March 1899 he was granted a divorce and was given custody of his daughters.
The loss of her children so affected the mother that she threatened to end her life unless the younger child was allowed to stay with her. The father’s heart then relented and Margaret, then only two years old was allowed to stay in the mother’s keeping on condition that she be properly cared for and returned to him when he demanded her. From that day the child was lost to the father.
The first Mrs. Andrew, after receiving the child took her to Bath, NY and left her in the care of Mrs. Henry Smith, whom she paid for the support of the baby. Thus, five years of young Margaret’s life were spent. She entwined herself into the hearts of Mrs. Smith and her sons and daughters, who were as old as the baby’s mother. The baby’s mother after placing her in Mrs. Smith’s care left for San Francisco, California to live.
In the meantime, the father heard that his divorced wife had secreted the child and he commenced a search. He employed detectives in San Francisco, CA. He also employed detectives in West Virginia. The search conducted from Maine to the Gulf and from New York to San Francisco. In a manner which they would not divulge the detectives obtained a photograph of the girl. With this as a clue they found she was living at Sayre. Henry H. Andrew was married a second time to Miss Mary Raymond Garrettson, and she became as thoroughly imbued with a determination to find the child as he.
After Mrs. Eunice Andrew left for San Francisco Mrs. Smith moved from town to town, and in March of 1904 went to Sayre to live.
On Wednesday October 5, the Andrews arrived in Sayre, they drove a carriage to the public school while the children were at play. Mr. Andrew alighted and beckoned the little girl whom he identified with a photograph in his hand. He told her that he was Mr. Andrew and that she was his daughter. Then the little granddaughter of the Massachusetts war Governor climbed into the carriage and drove away with her newfound parents. Then they drove across the state line to Waverly, NY. They took off the clean but serviceable frock the child was wearing and substituted it for one of white silk. They also had a pretty new hat and silk stockings for the recovered daughter. Attired as becomes a millionaire’s daughter, they placed her on the Erie train, and she was taken to her future home in New York City, where she was to receive an equal education and social training with her elder sister. Colonel Andrew had immense wealth in trust and a large part of it would be inherited by the two girls when they attained their majority. Little Margaret at that time was to be the heiress of two million.
Mrs. Smith knew nothing of the taking away of the child until some of the school children went to her with the news. She wept for the little girl but said that she believed that the child would have a better home with the Andrews.
I searched Beatrice and Margaret through Ancestry and found that Beatrice married Marshall Phillips and lived in Sarasota Florida she died in 1960. Margaret married Real Estate Tycoon G. Forde Hansell and lived in Haverford, PA. Col. Henry H. Andrew and his second wife had a son John A. who was born in 1903 and died in 1919 at 15 years of age. Col. Henry H. Andrew died in 1934. Eunice Cross Andrew married a second time in 1921 she died in 1925.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.