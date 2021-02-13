There are spots on the food chain that we can all be grateful that our species doesn’t occupy. I watched a documentary about the American Badlands on the Smithsonian Channel last week, and one of the first things I noticed is this: dung beetles are in what might be the worst possible spot in the food chain. Number one, they eat poop exclusively. Number two, burrowing owls in the Badlands line the entrance to their burrows with coyote poop to attract dung beetles, because apparently poop-filled bugs taste really good to burrowing owls. The narrator of the documentary didn’t make mention of this, but I have to wonder if either the beetles or the owls have taste buds. I suspect maybe not.
My documentary-narrating idol, David Attenborough, went to great pains in the “Desert” episode of his award winning “Planet Earth” series, to devote much film and verbage to the exploits of the Saharan dung beetle. Now THERE is the bottom of the barrel existence...not only is some other creature’s poo the only thing on the menu, by the time the poor little bug rolls it home, dinner’s covered in sand.
I, of course, watched riveted to the little blighter’s plight by the impassioned narration delivered by my hero, all the while running my own commentary in my head. Here’s this sturdy little insect, proudly rolling a trophy across the Sahara (momma and kids are going to be so happy when I roll this baby up to the door), when suddenly he crests the top of a dune and has to quickly get in front of it to prevent it rolling away. (Oh, man,give me strength...this thing is huge!) As with humans, there is apparently a Murphy’s Law for the lower orders of life. If something can go wrong, it will. Our little friend loses his grip and the magnificent morsel overwhelms him. A split-second reaction gains a feeble hold on the runaway dinner, and together they tumble wildly down the face of the sand dune, like a marble with tiny legs hanging on for dear life for the ride to the bottom.
What amazes me is that these lowly bugs can find their way home in the desert--what do they use for landmarks to tell them where they are? It all looks the same! And once they find their way home, no matter what they do, dinner still tastes like… well, you know.
And yet, you still have to admire them. Their lot in life is really pretty miserable, but millions of generations of dung beetles have persevered against huge odds, and carved out their own unique niche in the world. They aspire to nothing more than passing their life skills on to the next generation, and I’m sure they’ve been around for millions of years, cleaning the planet of assorted poo bits...all for what? Who ever thinks to thank them? Or give them a little pat on their tiny shoulders for a job well done?
Dogs could take a lesson from dung beetles...when was the last time a dung beetle tried to lick your face like Fido when you’ve had to chase the canine away from the cat’s litter box? The little bug might have bad eating habits, but at least he has enough class to know not to offer kisses afterwards.
It occurs to me as I write this that there are dung beetles of a sort among the human population. By this I don’t mean to imply dietary idiosyncrasies; what I’m saying is this: if you’ve been one of four brothers as I have, or if you’ve raised multiple boys, the following may sound familiar.
Indoor plumbing is a wonderful thing, but even it can take only so much abuse. Picture if you will, two brothers separated in age by several years. The younger of the two exits the bathroom and reports directly to Mom (because Dads aren’t as likely to tolerate such foolishness) that the commode is full of something he didn’t do, and it won’t flush. Mom, who generally cuts the younger boy a bit more slack (as the youngest of four brothers, I know this), follows him to the scene of the crime, and instantly knows either one or the other kid is unwell, or has turned into a T-Rex, based on the evidence. Since it’s obvious that that thing is too big to flush away all at once , she sends the little guy for a screwdriver to carve it into chunks. A SCREWDRIVER!
Long story short, her idea works, but requires boiling the screwdriver afterwards. Remarkable. The next step is to gather the two suspects together and lecture them on proper usage of the indoor plumbing. Here’s where they become human dung beetles: “Wasn’t me.” “Well it certainly wasn’t me. I always flush.” “Well, so do I. It wasn’t me.”
I think the lesson is this: if you’re going to have sons, have at least three. That way, there’s always one who the other two can gang up on. And if you want to be safest among the sons, be the youngest. The baby never does anything wrong. Mom said so.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
