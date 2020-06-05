John C. Farr, proprietor of the Old Curiosity Shop (Cigars) at 397 South Fulton street was held up and robbed at 9:30 p.m. March 23, 1920 while going to his home on South Loder street. Mr. Farr was disabled and was unable to offer any resistance when two or three men, he was uncertain as to the number stopped him as he was going down the south side of the Loder Street Bridge, one of them putting his hand over his mouth in such a way that he could not cry out, although there were people in the immediate vicinity on the tracks below. The men forced Mr. Farr backward, one of them reached into an inside coat pocket, taking a roll of bills placed there and a long envelope the latter having in it savings stamps of a maturing value of $1000.
Mr. Farr had been at his place of business that night and at a little after 9 o’clock took $202 in bills and put them in an inside pocket of his coat and started for home stopping at a grocery on his way. At about 9:30 while going out Bradford street two men passed him and he spoke to one of them saying “Good evening” and the man responding. Mr. Farr noticed the two as they walked rapidly over the bridge and saw them disappear behind one of the pillars at the farther end. As he approached this pillar a little later, he was set upon and robbed.
South Waverly, Chief of Police James Keegan found a man acting in a suspicious manner on Bradford street a few minutes after the robbery and took him in custody. Later on suspicion a second arrest was made and the two men were placed in the South Waverly lockup. They were to be arraigned before Justice of the Peace G. W. Edminister at 3:30 p.m. March 24.
Waverly policer officers were asked to be on the lookout and at once began an investigation, clues furnished them, however, were confined largely to a meager description furnished Officer Patrick Corcoran by Mr. Farr shortly after the holdup.
Working on the clues, Officer Corcoran was able by clever detective work to obtain corroboration of suspicions held by him and at 3 o’clock in the morning March 24, Lewis Wandell was arrested at his room on Elizabeth street on a charge of being a fugitive from justice. When searched, a five-dollar bill was found secreted in the band around his hat and in his trunk, he had a twenty-dollar bill. These items did not correspond with the description of the money stolen from Mr. Farr, the bills being taken in the hold up all of $1 denomination except one and that was $2. Mr. Farr was taken to the cell in the town hall in which Wandell was confined and claimed to partially identify him as one of his assailants.
It was the opinion of the police officers and also Mr. Farr that someone saw him when he put the bills in his pocket at the store and followed him or else knowing the route he would take went ahead of him to the place where he was robbed. The opinion was strengthened by the fact that after taking the bills and stamps from Farr’s coat pocket they left him lying on the bridge and ran away with out going through his pants pockets. Had they done this they would have found $958 in bills which he carried there at the time.
Offices continued to work on the case and had one clue which would probably undo the daring holdup men.
John C. Farr was born in Corry, NY in 1868 the son of Thomas and Mary Claffsaddle Farr. Thomas was a native of England and Mary Claffsaddle a native of NY. John C. married Ida A. Reid. He started out his working career as a gardener in Mexico, NY where he and Ida had their three children Harry Winnifred, Avice who married Thomas Dennis and George Dewey. For a time, the Farr’s lived in Homer, NY where John C. operated a pool hall and eventually, they made their way to Waverly, NY and South Waverly, PA. where John C. operated the Old Curiosity Shop and cigar store. The family is gone from the local directories by 1924.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
