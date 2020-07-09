Editor,
The New York state government will need to come up with a way to make up for the lost revenue due to the coronavirus. Remember, the new 2020 budget was passed earlier and the state was to borrow six billion dollars to balance its budget prior to coronavirus.
Try balancing your budget that way.
Now, the state is in dire need of an infusion of money from the federal government. I’m sure before this is over they will get a substantial amount, but there is no way the feds are going to make up the shortfall that was the state government’s fault. A state that depends heavily on casinos, lotteries, sales tax, income tax, abortions and other fees and schemes to get revenue, and most are way down, except abortions.
Like many states, New York never prepared any rainy day funding during normal operations while the economy was booming, and needs a way to get through this mess. The leadership in the state is severely lacking, especially now that the Democrats control both houses of government plus the governor. It is easy to come up with stupid laws that allow criminals to commit a crime today and be released back into society to commit another one before the sun goes down.
Here in the Southern Tier, we sit on one of the largest natural gas deposits in the country that could definitely make an impact on state finances if only the leadership would get off their hands and get it responsibly drilled for. With this New York City group in control of the state government, it won’t happen without a big change in leadership.
Remember when the 2020 budget was passed most departments were to get an increase in spending. This definitely will have to be revised and most, if not all departments, will have to at least take a freeze in spending including school funding, if not some cuts? School funding is already the highest per-capita student cost in the country.
That 150 billion infrastructure funding has to be delayed and cut starting this year. Remember, the New York Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli continued to warn the governor each year at budget time that it would be a good idea to set aside some funds for a rainy day, but it never happened.
The governor has been the media’s hero during the pandemic, though more people died in New York state than any other state, and the governor’s executive order to send COVID-19 patients to nursing homes was a killer for many elderly residents. New York and six other states (PA, NJ, IL, CT, MA, and MI) Democrat governors did the same thing with their deadly executive orders.
Now with the riots in the streets, the inept mayor of New York City and the governor are at a loss as to what to do. The murder rate in the city has sky rocketed. It would seem like the voters in that area would be interested in a safe city again. The mayor is expected to slash the police budget one billion dollars. I would think it is going to be very difficult to find people that want to be police officers with this mentality.
New York state continues to lose people to other states, as over 200,000 people left in 2019, especially middle class and high earners. Just under 9% of those earned under $50,000 a year. Many citing high taxes, lack of business opportunities, and lack of affordable housing. The way this year is going, I doubt this year will be any better.
Again, I praise the healthcare workers that carried the burden during this pandemic and do deserve more compensation. We can surely pray for all of them and pray our leaders — federal, state and local — will get their heads out of the sand.
Also, I praise the restraint shown by police officers in various cities that have been practically assaulted by protesters. Any bad officers needed to be weeded out. Respect needs to be a two-way street. Let’s make America the best it can be and try harder to get along.
Ray Rinebold
Chemung
