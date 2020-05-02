Things I’ve noticed as we plod along through this pandemic: all the spokespeople for products and/or services, sports-oriented programming, etc., are not wearing masks as they tell us “We’re all in this together.” If we are, where’s your mask? There are certainly camera crews, sound engineers, stage hands in close proximity. Are they wearing masks?
A high school classmate posted this on Facebook recently: she took her adult daughter to the hospital for an urgent visit, but she was instructed to wait in her car and someone would call her cell phone when there was something to relay to her. As time crawled slowly on with no contact, Mother Nature came a-callin’, so she went to the doors of the Emergency Dept, only to be turned away. No asking for a public restroom.
As her situation became a little more pressing, she drove the few blocks to McDonalds, where every person in America has run in at need at one time or another. Sorry, no room at the loo, no can do. The new normal delights in tossing unanticipated oopsies into our taken-for-granted pathways. Now...bear in mind, my high school classmates and I are in our 70’s, and there are some inconveniences we’re no longer inclined to be polite about! Well...at least, I’m not. I would hate for my new normal to become a violation of pristine parking lot pavement.
I didn’t ask my dear old friend for any further details, but I’m sure she behaved like the lady she’s always been.
Banks are operating through their drive-up windows only, which is entirely okay, and I find myself smiling each time I pull up to the window and lift my mask into place over my face. I refrain from making a pistol out of my right thumb and index finger and asking for all the teller’s money, mostly because I know every teller who works there, and they know me. They don’t need some bonehead playing games, even though I’m sure they, in fact, get to hear that at least once a day from some other bonehead who can’t restrain himself.
The new normal includes finding ways to have a laugh wherever you can find it. Sometimes that laugh comes when a friend says hi, and you’ve got no idea who’s behind the mask. My son in law’s parents surprised me in the cereal aisle recently...I’ve only known them for eleven years! Thank God for voice recognition in my memory bank. It serves to point out how much visual recognition depends on more than eyes and hair.
Of course, the old normal didn’t help me recognize my own brother...twice! And that was years before wearing masks was the latest in high fashion. Now, THAT’S embarrassing!
The new normal has also served to sort out those among us who are 96 percent Neanderthal and four percent CroMagnon. Neanderthals have been classified fairly recently as a subspecies of Homo Sapiens, and not quite “us.” I think we’ve always known that, but we’ve also always allowed as how they went extinct 20,000 or more years ago, victims most likely of their contemporaries’ superior ability to problem solve, and coincidentally to wipe out the competition. My own DNA reflects four percent Neanderthal lineage, which answers the question of my inability to build anything at all (except for debt), or to fix anything beyond light bulb replacement.
But the knuckle-draggers were more clever than we realized. They tricked us into thinking they were gone. As much as the online Walmartian videos have hinted at their persistence, it took the coronavirus to blow their cover completely. They walk among us...and they’re untrainable. They buy all the best TVs, you just know they have an equal opportunity to see the news about masks and social distancing. Either those concepts are beyond their understanding no matter how hard they try, or they’re just plain stupid and self absorbed.
I’m leaning toward the latter. And the ones who are maybe the most infuriating are the ones who pretend at being too smart to fall for “that crap.” It really isn’t about your supposed intellectual astuteness...it’s about the people whose lives you endanger with your purposeful ignorance/defiance.
The new normal involves (for me at least) way less dining out, and way more kitchen creativity. This is one I struggle with. I can make a killer spaghetti sauce; I can slap together an edible meatloaf; I can make a sandwich; I can pour a bowl of cereal or fry a couple of eggs; beyond that, it gets really iffy. My wife is an essential in her work place...I’m not.
I drop her off at work and pick her up when she’s done. Sandwiched between those two points in the day, I’m sure, are eight-to-ten hours of her praying silently that someone --even a stranger--has happened by the house with a full meal for dinner. Anything to save her from having to pretend at the end of an exhausting day that the gruel I’ve shoved in front of her at the dining table is in some way delectable. Sometimes the new normal is no different from the old normal.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
