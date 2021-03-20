Did you feel it? Did you feel that incredible moment when the sun crossed the Tropic of Cancer this morning at 5:37? In that instant a change in seasons took place and we arrived more or less safely at the first seconds of Spring, 2021.
I can’t help but reflect on what things were like a year ago, as a kind of herd madness set in. At first I refused to believe that the most important thing in America was toilet paper, but sure enough, mass hysteria ran like wildfire...and why do they insist on calling TP “facial quality”? That’s not where it’s getting used.
Tell yourself whatever you want to, to rationalize the insanity of millions of people racing like Olympic hurdlers to sweep entire shelves of toilet paper into their carts. “We’re gonna survive this virus, by God, as long as we have closets full of squeezably soft facial quality tissue!” Why weren’t meat and potatoes higher on the priority list than enjoying the “Go”?
You have to wonder.
I have saved what is quite possibly the most pitiful little four-pack of toilet paper ever sold on American soil. This sad little package of plushy potty paper sat alone a year ago on a vast,empty stretch of double shelving in WalMart, looking like the non-thriving baby bird that got kicked out of the nest to die alone.
Love and pity were all that rescued it. I had to give it a good home. It was so cheap that none of the four rolls were wrapped around a cardboard tube! They weren’t so much squeezably soft as they were a wad of fluff. The foursome set me back something like seventy cents, and three and a half rolls have remained untouched. The only reason I opened the package was because the cat puked and I wasn’t going to waste the good toilet paper on that.
You can call me a sentimental old fool, but I’m thinking of storing the three and a half rolls in a time capsule to be opened in a century, so our descendants can see first-hand exactly what was critically important to us in our most dire time of need.
I intended, when I sat down to this keyboard, to reminisce about Springtimes past, but I’ve got to admit, last Spring looms large in all of our memories. We’ll be in the history books for centuries to come! I hope, if there are pictures, they get my good side!
Certainly, I’d rather be remembered for the Spring of 1959, when my Laceyville buddies and I were the Little Leaguers of our tiny town and anything was possible. Seven years later, a green-as-grass, scrawny, be-spectacled dorky kid left the nest as Spring approached, for a now-defunct broadcasting school in Washington D.C. Before Spring had become Summer, the kid was in the uniform of the United States Air Force in Texas. And then, there was Diyarbakir, Turkey in 1969. That was the Spring when a five foot long snake fell out of the ceiling in my barracks room, onto the top of my clothes locker. It was also the season when I discovered the Turkey Trots had nothing to do with an old fashioned dance, and everything to do with the effects of drinking the local water.
“Wanted to”, and “managed to”, in the Spring of 1972, were concepts that were, literally, miles apart. I wanted to leave Dallas, PA, and go home to Wyalusing at the end of the college year, but a stormy lady named Agnes had flooded the Susquehanna from Cooperstown to the Chesapeake Bay. My college roomies and I spent several days standing on the river dikes in Wilkes-Barre, bagging sand as fast as we could along with hundreds of other volunteers. All for naught in the end, as the dikes gave way and the river went from 200 yards wide to two miles wide where we had stood within an hour.
To balance the scales a bit, the following Spring found me cavorting around England, again with college buddies, as an exchange student in Manchester. I have to admit, I did a lot more cavorting than I did studying. I had the extreme pleasure of an internship with BBC Radio Manchester, where I learned their traditional two hour lunch in the BBC Club consisted entirely of swilling pints. Let the record show I was like a child among giants.
For years Spring seemed determined to rub life in my face, and then run laughing into summer, leaving me to stand, albeit a bit wobbly, wondering what’s next. Then as a married man, came the annual expectation that I would revel in the pleasure of cleaning out rain gutters and raking last Autumn’s leaves out of flower beds. My father seemed to actually enjoy those kinds of labors...I think he must have been deranged.
May Spring 2021 at the very least, be way better for us all than it was a year ago.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
