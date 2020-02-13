The general health conditions in Sayre were reported to be the best during any time during the past five years said a report rendered at the annual meeting of the board of health Saturday evening January 3, 1920.
At the meeting of the health board George C. Patterson was re-elected president, H. H. Mercereau was re-elected secretary and Fred E. Seager was re-elected health officer. The members present were G. C Patterson, C. E. Loetzer, L. L. Carman and Dr. M. C. Hunter.
From data supplied by the health officer and from records in his own office the secretary was able to prepare a report showing the work of the health board and its officers during the year 1919.The report began with the statement that the general health conditions in Sayre were the best in five years, It also said that the year just ended was the healthiest in many years and fewer contagious diseases were reported than in a number of years.
According to information obtained by Mr., Seager the pork industry had become of importance. Before World War I the health regulations prohibited the raising of hogs in Sayre. During the war, as one of the war time measures, raising hogs was permitted and Mr. Seager estimated that the pork raised in Sayre in 1919 was worth $11,280 (Value in 2020, $171,316). If sanitary methods are followed residents of Sayre would be allowed to raise hogs during 1920. The report on regard to hogs and chickens follows:
The sanitary inspector found but three hog pens which were in bad condition. It is interesting to note that 282 hogs were raised and kept in Sayre during 1919, the estimated value was $11,280. There were 6781 chickens kept in Sayre and in all but one case the houses were in good condition.
In regard to contagious diseases the report to the board of health follows:
Outside of an epidemic of measles occurring during the first four months of 1919 when forty-seven cases of the disease were reported there was but little sickness. Eighty-one contagious diseases were reported during the year with 135 in 1918, leaving but thirty-four aside from the measles, being less than one half of one percent of the population of Sayre. Of these cases six were of typhoid fever, compared with eighteen the previous year, four of the six were residents of Sayre, two cases occurring in one family. The typhoid condition was considered most remarkable and was doubtless due to a much better sanitary condition throughout the borough. There were more houses connected with sewers and those having cesspools were kept in better condition following the frequent inspection of the sanitary officer.
One case of mumps and one of erysipelas were reported. Three tuberculosis cases were reported compared with nine the year before, while there were ten pneumonia patients in 1919 against twelve in 1918. The pneumonia cases were all reported from the hospitals (Robert Packer and People’s Cooperative).
During 1918 there was a severe epidemic of scarlet fever and sixty-five cases were reported. The board of health was gratified to report that during 1919 but five scarlet fever cases were reported.
Seager inspected 2048 dwellings and business places during the year 1919 and made a complete record of sanitary conditions. He ordered sixty-four outside toilets and eighteen cesspools cleaned. The plumbing in twenty-four places was found to be defective and corrections were ordered. Ten tenements were found to conflict with the housing standards of the state and in all but one case the conditions were remedied. Certification in regard to the remaining one was made to the courts for action.
The report of the board of health in part follows:
The plant of the Sayre Creamery and Cold Storage company received special attention of the board and every effort was made to remedy the unsanitary conditions there. A complaint was made to the state department of health about this plant which was returned to the local board. It was a regret of the board that no sewer facilities were provided for the creamery. The disposal of the wastes needed to receive attention from the Sayre Borough Council as soon as possible as the plant could not much longer depend on cesspools.
During 1920 it was the recommendation of the board of health that sewer line be constructed as far as possible, especially on Wilbur avenue and that the ordinance covering connection with the sewer lines already constructed be enforced.
The board recommended the use of a considerable quantity of chloride of lime freely by the public during the year of 1920 to keep the fly under control.
Oil was applied on the ponds and very greatly reduced the number of mosquitoes during the summer of 1919.
The creameries and restaurants were inspected several times by the sanitary officer and many improvements were made under the direction of the board of health.
The members of the board appreciated the cooperation of the public in making it possible to keep the health conditions of Sayre at the best and stood ready to receive suggestions and complaints concerning the work of the board of health.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
