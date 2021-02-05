Thirty years ago, on January 26, 1991 what began as a routine inter-hospital transfer for Guthrie One and a flight crew of four, ended a week later in Sayre’s Church of the Epiphany with thousands mourning the loss of four dedicated medical service professionals.
After safely transporting a seven-year-old girl to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, the helicopter—carrying pilot Jack Goodwin 35, of Sayre, Flight Paramedic Mark Haussler 26, of Sayre, Flight Nurse Deb Nole 32,of Owego, and EMS Flight Observer Ed Sopher 36, of LeRaysville—crashed into North Mountain near Sonestown, Sullivan County PA.
Radio contact was last heard at 7:46 p.m. shortly after the craft’s emergency locator transmitter was activated. Hundreds of local emergency personnel combed the heavily wooded area for nearly four hours, until the downed aircraft was finally spotted by Geisinger’s Life Flight helicopter. The searchers then found the helicopter and confirmed the deaths. Finding the cause of the accident, according to Federal Aviation officials, would take up to six months or longer.
The facts of the government report were released in May of 1992 and indicated that the pilot of the Guthrie One helicopter was off course and flying by sight, not instruments, through and evening snowstorm.
Among points in the safety board report:
Had the helicopter stayed on the flight path programed into its navigation system it would have flown three quarters of a mile west of North Mountain.
The helicopter was 1.2 miles east of that path, according to interpretations of the radar records from that evening.
Investigators said weather conditions at the crash site indicated the need for an instrument, not visual flying methods. Guthrie One was equipped with navigation instruments but was not certified to fly with such instruments except under special circumstances.
Robert Hancock, the safety board investigator in charge of the accident inquiry, said he was not certain how bad the weather was when the crash occurred at 7:49 p.m. A man living 200 yards from the accident site told investigators snow was falling heavily and visibility was about 75 yards about the time of the crash.
“That’s a pretty good indication” that it was snowing when the helicopter crashed, Hancock said.
The report said pilot Goodwin telephoned Guthrie flight control at 7:17 p.m. –12 minutes before takeoff—to report light snow and visibility in Danville as low as two miles.
At the time of the crash, records show that light snow was falling, the cloud ceiling was 2,900 feet and visibility was 1.25 miles at Williamsport Lycoming County Airport in Montoursville, about 20 miles west of the accident.
There was doubt about the weather as a factor in the accident. It was felt Goodwin could handle the weather.
Federal investigators did not determine if Goodwin tried flying with the instruments to maneuver through the snow, but facts from their report indicated he did not.
Under FAA visual flight rules, aircraft like Guthrie One—not certified for instruments can use them if the pilot runs into emergencies such as bad weather, Investigator Hancock said “Whats he supposed to do? He’s going to fly on instruments.”
An air traffic controller at Williamsport Lycoming County Airport was in contact with Guthrie One for more than half of the 10 minutes the helicopter was in the air. Goodwin informed Williamsport that he was flying at 2,500 feet.
On Saturday, February 2, one week after the tragic accident, a community gathered together at a memorial service to remember Mark, Ed, Deb and Jack and to look toward the future.
Shuttle buses arrived at the Church of the Epiphany from many locations. As almost 2,000 witnessed the service from within the sanctuary, on closed circuit television, or from the steps outside the church, WTTC Radio in Towanda brought the service to thousands more at home and to employees of the Robert Packer hospital. Emergency crews from around Pennsylvania and New York were in uniform for the service.
Crew members were remembered for their professionalism, their love of life and their dedication to their calling. All realized the dangers and risks involved.
“As I look to the future and try to envision the path that God has mapped out for us, the words of Kim Haussler come to mind: ‘To the flight crew—fly better, fly braver and fly stronger.’ These words were not just for us as they were for you too,” said Assistant EMS Manager John Chovanes to Mark’s wife Kim, Jack’s wife Louise and Ed’s wife Linda and Deb’s fiancé Kevin Tomasello.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
