Editor,

Here in New York and across the country, store shelves are empty of toilet paper and disinfecting wipes. Half of the nation’s population has been ordered to remain at home to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

As a result, disinfecting wipes are in widespread use to stop the spread of the virus, and those without toilet paper may be creative with substitutions including baby wipes, tissues and paper towels.

The widespread use of disinfecting wipes and alternates to or large volumes of toilet paper may exacerbate an already significant challenge for public sewer systems. To stem the tide of wipes and other materials that are not rapidly degraded in sewer systems, it is important not to flush anything except small quantities of toilet paper. All other materials, including wipes of any kind (regardless if the packaging says they are “flushable”) should be placed in the trash.

Another concern when we are all sheltering and worrying about what comes next may sound trivial, but disruption of sewer service will make everyone’s life more difficult.

Ron Kahn

Waverly Sewer Board

