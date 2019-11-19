Construction creating road problems
Whoever is doing construction on Spring Street and Mohawk Street needs to fix the ditch line. These busy streets are now the worst roads in the Valley.
Thanks to Valley Color Guard
I would like to thank the Valley Color Guard for the excellent job they did on Veterans Day. I also would like to thank them for all the funerals that they do. They do an excellent job regardless of what weather they are sent out there in to show their respects and final respects for the Veterans. God bless you men and women.
Problem with drag queen story time
What have we come to in this country that we are holding drag queen story time at local libraries for young children. These children have no idea what a drag queen is and they are going to have many questions, and it opens up a whole can of worms about sexual identity. It’s something that we should stand against.
Editor’s Note: The library mentioned above is in Elmira.
House divided cannot stand
A house divided against itself cannot stand, neither can the senate. Our nation is edging closer to anarchy. With no chain of command, we would have no army and our enemies would pounce. Our way of life is at stake in the next 12 months.
Shame on Washington politicians
As a taxpayer and a citizen of the United States, I’d like to know how anything can be done in Washington when it is so partisan. I don’t care whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican. The fact that the government is at a stalemate over impeachment and everything else political means that there is nothing being done to help me, the taxpayer, or you, the taxpayer. It’s all partisan politics and they ought to be ashamed that the government is at a standstill because of politics.
Suggestion for reporters
You know what, whenever Trump screams “fake news” at reporters, they should scream back “fake election.”
———
To contact Soundoff, you can call 570-888-4562 and leave your statement on the voicemail or email soundoff@morning-times.com.
