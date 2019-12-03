Trump’s tactics called into question
Any time Trump is accused of something, he simply turns around and accuses the accuser of the same thing. You’ve got to realize that this is a tactic taken from a Nazi playbook. Joseph Goebbels, the Nazi Propoganda Minister, said “Accuse the other side of which you are guilty.”
Excited for new parking rules
The new parking rules in Waverly can’t happen soon enough. Really looking forward to the changes. Thank you, Village of Waverly.
Waverly should take sign down
Could the Village of Waverly have the “adult video” sign removed from the back of the building when you’re coming into Waverly from South Waverly? The store is no longer open.
Sorry to see local business close
I’m very sorry to see that the Packer Avenue Consignment Shoppe is closing. It was a very nice, upscale retail store and I’m sorry to see it go.
———
To contact Soundoff, you can call 570-888-4562 and leave your statement on the voicemail or email soundoff@morning-times.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.