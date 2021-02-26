During World War I, the railroad was nationalized in order to prevent strikes and interruptions. The United States Railroad Administration controlled the railroad from 1918 to 1920 at which time the control was transferred back to the private companies.
It was at the time control was returned to the Lehigh Valley Railroad that the company officials looked for ways to run a more efficient operation. One of the efficiencies they put into place was the consolidation of division accounting offices.
On May 1, 1921, the Lehigh Valley Railroad announced the combining of the Seneca division accounting department with the Auburn division. On May 16, 1921 E. K. McGraw was appointed assistant division accountant of the Seneca division of the Lehigh with headquarters at Sayre. The Lehigh Valley Railroad at Sayre was part of the Seneca division.
Mr. McGraw was formerly division accountant of the Auburn division at Auburn. That office was moved to Sayre on May first and combined with the accounting office of the Seneca division. Under the new arrangements, C. T. Bates was named division accountant, Mr. McGraw was named assistant accountant and C. C. Druckenmilller was named chief clerk. This department could not be housed in the Seneca Division headquarters at Sayre, so a separate site was chosen.
The Lehigh Valley Railroad accounting offices in Sayre were set up first in the Wheelock block in 1918 and moved across the street to the Lehigh building in 1923. The offices remained in the Lehigh building for the next fifteen years and grew to a staff of 38 with a payroll of $70,000 ($1,096.451.00 in 2021).
On June 23, 1938, the Sayre Evening Times reported that the Lehigh was considering moving the accounting offices to Bethlehem. Moving the accounting offices had been under consideration for over a year.
On June 28, 1938, the Sayre Evening Times reported that there was a possibility that the Lehigh Valley railroad may be offered new quarters in Sayre for its accounting department, in an effort to persuade the railroad to leave the offices in this community. Businesspersons and community leaders mapped a drive to halt the projected moving of the accounting department to Bethlehem.
At the same time plans were made to circulate a petition among businessmen of the community, asking the Lehigh to leave the offices here.
Harlan Murrelle, president of the borough council, and Borough Solicitor Edward C. O’Connor represented the borough; and Leon Shedden, president of the First National Bank, Daniel Evans, Sayre Building and Loan association secretary, and Albert Theetge, businessman and president of the Valley Alliance represented the business community.
This group was expected to propose definite plans for persuading the Lehigh to leave the offices in Sayre.
The quarters in the Lehigh building were being rented, and it was understood that the principal reason the Lehigh was considering the move was to save rental, in view of the fact that the staff could be accommodated in Lehigh-owned property in Bethlehem.
On June 30, 1938, the Sayre Evening Times reported that hope was growing that the Lehigh Valley might accept an offer. With consideration promised by the Lehigh Valley railroad for the proposal to consolidate the company’s financial offices in Sayre, hope was growing that the plan could be made a reality.
The proposal was made to John Duffy, vice president of the Lehigh in a telephone conversation, by Leon Shedden, president of the First National Bank acting for the citizens committee.
It was suggested that the Lehigh officials come to Sayre to look over the Central school building, in which it was proposed to house the consolidated offices.
The proposal of the citizens committee was not accepted by the Lehigh Valley railroad.
On July 21, 1938, the Sayre Evening Times reported that the entire staff of the Lehigh Valley railroad accounting department would report for work in the new quarters in Bethlehem Monday morning, according to official notice received by Clarence Bates, division accountant in the Sayre office.
Transfer of the accounting department to Bethlehem was the result of a movement started by the Lehigh officials in line with their plan to concentrate forces of various departments of the road.
Work of moving the files and office furniture and equipment in preparation for shipment to the Bethlehem office was done the Friday before the move so that everything would be in readiness when the accounting force arrived for work on Monday July 25.
Thirty-three clerks located in Sayre, were affected by the change. It was understood by the Times that only two of the clerks had made arrangements for homes in Bethlehem.
Work handled by the Sayre accounting force for the Lehigh included that of the transportation department, maintenance of way department, maintenance of equipment department and the stores department.
Mr. Bates, division accountant for the Lehigh Valley railroad company in Sayre, had been in service of the company in Sayre since September 15, 1916.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
