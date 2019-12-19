Last week I told you about the building 0f the new school at Athens. Twenty-eight years after it was built the structure was completely destroyed by fire. The following is an account of the fire.
Fire which originated in about a quarter of a ton of waste paper in the basement of the main building of the high school about 4:45 o’clock yesterday afternoon, caused a blaze which totally destroyed the main part of the structure and badly damaged the new annex, entailing a loss that will reach upwards of $60,000 (1,299,481.00 in 2019). The school board carried $44,180.53 insurance covering the building and supplies and it is believed that they cannot recover the full amount from the fact that the annex was not totally destroyed.
The fire was first discovered by William Mullins,and Harold Weller, high school students and Miss Curtiss and Miss Ewing of the high school faculty, who were on the third floor. Smoke was detected issuing from a large radiator in the floor and this started a suspicion that there might be a fire in the flu leading to the radiator and the boys secured a large pail of water and poured it down the flu, expecting that if there were any trouble there it would be subdued in this manner. Their efforts had no effect and then they hurried and notified Mr. Yoder, supervising principal, who was in his office and they also notified the janitor, Edward Withey who was in the annex.
Mr. Withey hurried to the basement and when he reached a point in the southwest side of the basement under the main building ,where a small bin like affair in which waste paper was stored to be burned in the Smead ventilating system was kept, he discovered that the paper was on fire. He rushed into the boiler room and secured a garden hose and with this tried to put the fire out but the smoke became so dense that he had to return to the boiler room and by that time an alarm had been turned in to the city fire department.
The entire main building was filled with smoke in about ten minutes and those who were in the rooms had to vacate hurriedly in order to prevent being suffocated.
Immediately after the alarm was turned into the department Protection Hose company responded and connected up to a hydrant near the building, but they were unable to get a stream from this source because of the hydrant being frozen. This caused some delay and in the meantime the Sayre fire department was summoned, and the large fire truck was on the scene a few minutes later and they were followed by the Howard Elmer truck. The motor pump was attached to a hydrant at the corner of Main and Bridge streets and three streams were soon playing on the flames from this point and the Sayre firemen were of great assistance in preventing a more serious loss.
The building constructed in 1888 was of brick veneer, and the entire interior was of wood. While it looked like a perfectly safe structure it was a veritable firetrap, as was demonstrated by the manner in which it burned. In less that three quarters of an hour after the discovery of the fire the entire interior from the basement to the roof was a seething furnace and long tongues of flame shot out the window on every floor.
It was said that had the hydrant near the building been in working order that the building could have been saved but after the flames got started in the joists between the plaster and brick there was no possible chance of saving it.
The Board of Education met that evening after the fire to devise means for taking care and providing rooms for the different classes. The secretary was instructed to have the two vacant rooms in the Page building finished at once and the grades put on half time until better arrangements could be made, temporary rooms were provided for the high school classes.
The following rooms were made available: Guild room, by the ladies of Trinity church; rooms in the Presbyterian, Methodist; Universalist and Baptist churches; Farmers National Bank, room over the post office; Masons vacant store front in their block. The Sayre School Board offered to furnish all necessary supplies.
When the new high school annex is put in shape so that school can be held there, the Board of Education will be up against a proposition of providing toilets for the students. A new toilet system of the most modern kind is in the basement of the building, but permission for connection with the trunk line sewer has not been granted. Additional sewage cannot be emptied in the river or connected with the city sewer unless permission is granted by the state health department. The matter was taken up with the state by the Board of Education and borough council.
Superintendent Yoder called a meeting of the teachers in the high school to discuss plans for carrying on the schoolwork.
New books had to be purchased for the high school students and the students in the eighth grade.
William Mullins saved the records of the graduating class at the high school fire and was probably the last person to enter the building.
Drums and other musical instruments valued at about $80, belonging to Harold Weller, who played in the high school orchestra, and left in the room adjoining the laboratory on the southeast end of the high school annex were but slightly damaged and removed from the fire by a fireman named Wickham.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
