Last week I received a phone call from Mary Ann Keyser a retired Clinical Dietitian from the Robert Packer Hospital. Mary Ann and I worked together for more than 35 years, and we share an interest in history. Mary Ann in her retirement is working with applicants for the daughters of the American Revolution to prove their heritage for admission to that group. Mary Ann’s call to me was to ask if I had ever heard of Elizabeth Hagar who is buried in the Vroman Hill Cemetery in West Burlington, who was called “Betsy the Blacksmith.” I got out a copy of Pioneer and Patriot families of Bradford County, PA 1770 to 1825 and was able to give Mary Ann the story included there of Betsy. I am sharing the very interesting story in this week’s article.
The Pratts were a somewhat numerous and prominent family from Massachusetts, settling In West Burlington. The first to come were Ephraim and William Pratt in 1798. A little later Beriah Pratt arrived and still later John Pratt. In 1812 the assessable Pratts in Burlington were Beriah, Calvin, Ephraim, Elias, Gilbert, Jedediah and William. William and wife Anna, in 1829 sold their land to Gilbert Pratt and removed from the place. Beriah was provided a home by his friend, John Gamage, and lived next to him until his death. Calvin had sons, Beriah, Leonard, Jehial, Gilbert and Jedediah. Jedediah had two sons and two daughters, Luman, Perry B., Mary Ann (Mrs. Chester Campbell) and Angeline J. (Mrs. William P. Davis).
Ephraim Pratt was a soldier in the Revolutionary war. He served three yeas as a private under Captain Fox, Col. Henry Jackson’s regiment of the Massachusetts line. In the 30s he sold to Isaac Swain and removed with his family to Ohio. One of his daughters was Lucretia.
John Pratt, brother of Ephraim did not come to Burlington until 1816. He married Elizabeth (“Betsy”) Hagar, a noted heroine, who was born in Boston. “At the age of nine years she was left alone in the world to shift for herself. She grew up on a farm, was of strong muscular frame and learned to do all rough farm work as well a being an expert at the loom. When the Revolution broke out she was at work for a man named Leverett in his blacksmith shop; he was very ingenious and he and Betsy were secretly busy fixing the old matchlock guns for the patriots. She would file, grind, and scour the work and fit it as fast as Leverett would turn it out. Both, it should be remembered, work working gratuitously—solely for the cause of freedom. At the battle of Concord the British fled and left six fine brass cannon, but all spiked. The guns were taken to Leverett’s shop, where he and Betsy drilled holes opposite the spikes when they could punch the irons out and stop the holes with screws. Betsy worked hard at these cannon for six weeks. She also made cartridges and when her supply of flannel for this purpose gave out, she took off her under clothing and used them. At night after the battle, she helped care for and nurse the wounded. Throughout the war she continued to aid the patriot cause in many ways. Among her other gifts she possessed considerable knowledge of medicine—the herbs, roots and flowers of the country, and she often ministered to the sick and was as much respected and looked up to as any person in the settlement.” The patriot mother and her husband spent their last days in Granville township. Mrs. Pratt died July 12, 1843, aged 88 years, 1 month and 4 days, and her husband, April 16, 1851, aged 90 years, 7 months and 11 days. Their children were:
Mercy married Robert Little.
Ephraim removed West.
Thomas married Lucinda Levert.
Joseph married Phoebe Swain.
Sophia married Isaac Swain.
Nancy married John Henry.
John married Eunice Dudley.
Lewis married Polly Vroman.
Elizabeth “Betsy” Hagar and John Pratt were married July 22, 1787, in Framingham, Middlesex, Massachusetts.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.