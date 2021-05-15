There are times, too many to count, when being me is one of the most embarrassing things imaginable. This is especially true when mental acuity comes into play. Sharply analytical, astute observer of the obvious, thinks well on his feet--those are not phrases that get tossed around much when someone is asked to describe me. I’ve learned to live with it.
Just last week, as I walked across the Assisted Living facility parking lot where I serve as transporter, my cell phone rang. It was my son so I answered as I entered my lovely little Nissan Sentra. I dropped my bundle of things--appointment calendar, COVID mask, newspaper, onto the passenger seat and pulled the safety belt around my rotund midsection and snapped it into place, all the while listening to his excited voice bouncing from West Virginia to a satellite in a parking orbit somewhere “out there,” and then on to my phone.
Seems my Navy veteran son had won a major financial battle with the VA that day, when a sizeable sum of benefit back-pay was deposited into his bank account. It was great news. As I headed toward home, a glance to my right made it obvious that something important was missing from the items on the passenger seat. Both hands being occupied, I quickly performed a thorough visual check all around the front of the car, still listening to my boy and contributing brilliantly witty bits of commentary, even as my concern for the missing item escalated. Finally I knew what I must do, so I interrupted Justin, and THIS is what I said: “Hey man, I’m sorry, I’ve gotta hang up now and go back to Elderwood. I can’t find my phone.”
Instantly he burst into a loud, involuntary and uncontrolled fit of laughter,and equally instantly I realized why. He could have taken the high road and refrained from hammering me, but no...he jumped at the chance to ridicule the Old Man: “Save yourself the trip, Pop, I think I found it. Pretty sure that’s it stuck to the side of your head. But don’t worry...I just came into some money...I can put you in a really nice Home now.”
By this time I too was laughing so hard at the idiocy of the situation that I was forced to pull over and sit, out of traffic, as I tried to regain my composure. My stomach began to ache with the barrage of guffaws, and my boy was still whimpering into his phone, gasping for air. I managed a question: “Has it ever occurred to you to wonder why all of your life has been filled with ridiculous moments that no one else ever seems to encounter; and then you look back just this one generation and say to yourself, “Oh...yeah...now I get it.” ‘’
He said , “Lots of times!”
I’m afraid his gene pool has done him more harm than good.
**********************************
Again today, I witlessly pulled another “ Only Lloyd Does This Stuff” escapade...Facebook provides a daily flashback of things you’ve posted on this date in years gone by. I always enjoy seeing what I was on about on the same date in earlier times. Sometimes it’s a short tale of pure invention, sometimes an unsolicited opinion, sometimes a photograph. Today there was a year old photo of one of my lilac bushes in its full glory. I have no clue what button I hit, but I managed to send that picture to--apparently — everybody on earth. I’ve compiled an astronomical number of notifications that people I’ve never heard of have left the group. Left the group? What group? Why does this kind of madness have to happen to me? Why am I living in a century that is way beyond my ability to comprehend?
And then there’s the great lie about a “Universal Remote,” What a crock THAT is! I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been sprawled comfortably in my recliner, watching for example, Game of Thrones or Toddlers and Tiaras (not really folks, I don’t watch Toddlers and Tiaras)...and decided to call the above-mentioned son. You can’t even put anyone on speed dial with your universal remote, let alone punch in the ten digit phone number---but you can surely screw up your cable box’s little computerized brain! By the same token, I’ve discovered you can’t switch from the Big Ten Network to NCIS with your cell phone. Every Tuesday evening at 8:00 I miss the set up of the NCIS episode because punching channel 13 on my phone refuses to produce the needed result. I’m not a slow learner...I’m apparently a “no learner.”
Sorry..gotta run..it’s either my cell phone ringing, or the bagel in the toaster for the past hour has triggered the smoke alarm…
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
