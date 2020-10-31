Like so much of 2020, this year’s Halloween can be added to the list of things that became kind of unrecognizable thanks to COVID-19. Communities all over the country, let alone the county, have adjusted hours of trick or treating or even whether to have kids in costumes out and about at all.
Karen and I talked about Halloween memories just the other day, and we discovered some universal truths about the “treats” philosophy we operated under as little kids. Bear in mind we did our door-to-door begging in different decades, in different towns, so the “universal truths” comment is a sustainable supposition.
For example, if you ran into a string of houses where they dropped apples into the pillowcase you were trying to fill with candies and cookies, it was time to leave that neighborhood. Experience taught you quickly which houses invited you in for cider and a donut, so the next year--and ever after--you put those addresses at the end of your list...no sense wasting time better spent on filling that sack with taffy or toffee or Hershey bars, or peanut butter cups, or even popcorn balls. In retrospect, were those popcorn balls just leftovers from the previous year’s Christmas season? If they were wrapped in red or green cellophane, then yes they were, for sure!
Another thing that Laceyville and Athens had in common: you also remembered every year to knock on the doors where the old people--and all people are old when you’re 6 or 7 yourself--would drop a coin into your trove. In my own heyday, a nickel could buy an ice cream cone. It was like a bonus added to my weekly allowance!
I had the advantage of being the baby of the family, so I never had to take a younger sibling out trick or treating as a Big Kid. What a rotten fate that must have been for my brothers, who ranged from 8-to-5-years older than I. Parents in Laceyville in the ‘50’s didn’t take their kids around; they made the Big Kids walk with us. My vocabulary gained the occasional new dirty word on those walks, quite often having to do with whether Mom and Dad were actually married when I was born ( I was too young to realize that, as the youngest, that implied that the older kids too, would have fit into that category.) Other times, my sister or myself--or both--might find ourselves being referenced as poorly educated excrement. Of course that kind of thing wasn’t necessarily only a seasonal event.
I don’t remember ever carving a pumpkin as a kid. Maybe the Big Kids did, and I was just too little to be trusted with a sharp knife, but I don’t think they were trustworthy either, because I have no memory of a jack-o-lantern on the porch at all. Did you know that jack-o-lanterns originated several hundred years ago in Ireland and Scotland, and were carved from turnips?
Go back to the 8th Century, when Pope Gregory III decreed All Saints Day to be November 1st--and therefore All Saints Eve (Hallow E’en) to be October 31st. That night coincides with the ancient Celtic Samhain Festival celebrating the end of summer/harvest and beginning of winter/season of death. The roots of wearing costumes and masks and lighting bonfires to ward off ghosts...and eventually to carving turnips to use as lanterns--are found in the mists of time all those centuries ago. How else to keep the spirits of the dead at bay? And back then it was common knowledge that the barrier between the real world and the spirit world was especially thin on that night, so ghosts and fairies could cross over and plague the living.
Carving pumpkins came into play only after the Hallowed Evening came to the New World, and the newly arrived English found those orange things were not only bigger by far than turnips, but also much softer and easier to gut and carve.
Returning to the more recent past: I was always too sweet and kind and gentle (and cowardly) to participate in the typical Halloween pranks, such as those ancestral spirits did when they crossed over for a night of raising heck and terrorizing the neighborhood. Soaping windows was way too risky for me, and T-P’ing someone’s trees or shrubs was definitely outside the realm of possibility.
But the Big Kids ran for years up onto the porch of two little old spinster sisters on Main Street, pounded hard on the front door and then dashed to safety. They wouldn’t let me do it because I was too little and slow, and would probably get caught by those two lightning-fast octogenarians, and tossed into their stewpot. At age 12...my final year of trick or treat...I had to try it. Breathless and terrified, in oversized pants, shirt, shoes, and heavy rubber hobo mask, I crept up onto the porch, and started to stealthily inch toward the door, when the porch light snapped on! I think I set a short-lived land speed record, roaring off of that porch and flying like a maddened bat for the safety of home, shrieking all the way in a voice that had yet to drop below soprano. I don’t know what came out of their stewpot that night, but at least it wasn’t boiled Lloydie.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
