Editor,
Thieves do their work in secrecy because they don’t want to get caught and face the consequences. But what if there are no consequences for theft? Then what?
Georgia is “then what.” Georgia Republican legislators realized there aren’t any consequences for stealing. So, they’re stealing elections and a fair democratic process. And they’re doing it legally and in plain sight.
This is happening in states where the Republicans have a “trifecta.” That is, where they control both houses of the state legislature and have a Republican governor.
Pennsylvanians shouldn’t say “Well, that’s Georgia for you, that can’t happen here.” It most certainly can. Only Governor Tom Wolf stands in the way of a Republican trifecta in Harrisburg.
Republicans Senator Jake Corman and Representative Kerry Benninghoff have already shown they will use their powers to “investigate” fair elections and push voter suppression wherever they can to steal elections.
Republican Congressmen Glenn Thompson and Fred Keller don’t vote in Harrisburg, but they have clearly shown they swallowed the “Big Lie” about fraud in our honest election and are willing to overthrow our democracy.
The 2022 elections will determine if Pennsylvania turns into Georgia North with a Republican trifecta in Harrisburg. Our future hangs in the balance.
We’ve learned democracy and honest elections are fragile things. And brazen Republican thieves will try to steal both of them legally and in broad daylight unless there are consequences. Unless we unite to vote the thieves out.
Harvey Gilbert
Laporte
