Slow mail
Wow. Today, January 19, 2021, I received a Christmas card postmarked December 15, 2020 from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Glad it wasn’t a bill but, don’t we pay $.55 for a FIRST CLASS postage stamp? Just saying.
Responding to Keller
1. Somebody should point out to Congressman Keller that just because the Keystone Pipeline has the word “Keystone” in it doesn’t mean it has anything to do with Pennsylvania. It’s certainly laudable that Mr. Keller leapt to the defense of Pennsylvania natural gas and “home-grown energy.” As it happens, though, the Keystone Pipeline has nothing to do with either. It was being built to move Canadian shale oil, one of the most difficult and damaging types of oil that is extracted. But, I suppose, any excuse for outrage, even if it has nothing to do with reality, is a good one.
2. I’d like to comment on Congressman Fred Keller’s blasting of Joe Biden’s decision to stop the Keystone pipeline. In the article that Fred Keller put out, it mentions that this pipeline is carrying gas, which is totally false. This pipeline was designed to carry oil from Canada all the way to the Gulf Coast and I’m glad our new president stopped it because it’s a very dangerous thing for the environment. Why Representative Keller continues to talk about it carrying natural gas, which is a far less dangerous in my opinion than carrying oil I don’t know. He certainly is misinforming the public when he’s stating that that pipeline is carrying natural gas. It would carry oil. I’m very thankful that our president saw the danger to the environment of continuing to move oil so far through this pipeline.
Calling on representatives
Enough is enough. It’s evident to me that Nancy Pelosi’s intense dislike of Donald Trump and any sins he may or may not have committed has turned to obsession and it’s affecting her judgment to the detriment of our nation. I call on all of our government officials to represent the voters who put you in office and not be sidetracked by extreme personal vendettas.
Masks in restaurants
Can someone please tell us why it is so hard to eat and drink in a restaurant with a mask on? Why is it harder to do that than anything else with a mask on? Nowhere in the United States or the world for that matter make you eat and drink in a restaurant with a mask on. It is the only place I know of that is exempt from wearing a mask while seated at a table or a bar. It is one of the major ways we are spreading this COVID-19. Governors and the President need to make mask wearing mandatory in all dining facilities at all times just like in all other public facilities. I know it is not required right now but it needs to be. If they can’t eat and drink with a mask on, then they need to order take-out and stay home.
Pulling back the curtain
Thank God for the First Amendment. How else would the curtain be pulled back to expose the “Wizard” of the Donald for what he truly is — on live TV for everyone to witness.
Wear masks properly
I think that it’s great the kids sports have resumed but I also think they should wear their mask correctly, over the nose. Better safe then sorry.
A huge request
This is a huge request for the Athens Borough Council members. Please do not change the ordinance regarding chickens. We do not want them in our back yard or our side yard. Anyone who feels the need for chicken or eggs should go to the store. Athens residents please call your council person and make a request to vote a big no for chickens.
Cult of ignorance
There’s a cult of ignorance in the United States and there always has been. The dumbing down of America has been with us for decades. Being stupid — or ignorant of facts — especially in politics is no longer disqualifying. As long as your candidate hates the same people you hate, you’ll give them your vote. When did learning and education become toxic? This strain of anti-intellectualism has been fostered by the Republican Party and it’s been a constant threat winding its way through our political and cultural life nurtured by the false notion that democracy means my ignorance is just as valid as your knowledge.
Who is really in charge?
I imagine the Vatican’s having a celebration since they’re going to have a pawn in the White House taking control.
Slap in the face
I think it’s a slap in the face for Socialists to show up at the Unknown Soldier’s grave.
Trump 2024
We can’t impeach Trump. He has to come back in four years to straighten out the country again.
Bike problems
I was just wondering how the 4-wheelers and dirt bikes (can be) popping wheelies up and down Riley Street in Sayre and there is never any cop around to police that? How do they get away with that?
A matter of race
Why is it when a white policeman kills a black person for committing a crime the first thing brought up is racism? When a black person robs and kills a white guy walking his dog in Philadelphia the race is never mentioned.
Keystone Pipeline
1. Joe Biden is some president. He’s cost 10,000 people their jobs so far with the Canadian pipeline.
2. I think the people in Pennsylvania are seeing, those who did vote for Biden, what a liar he is. He told you he wasn’t doing away with fracking; he wasn’t shutting down the Keystone Pipeline. He did that on Day 1. He lied to your face on Day 1 and you wouldn’t believe us. Well, now you have to live with it. Bradford County Commissioner McLinko is telling you the truth. Write the names down because when the election comes around again don’t vote for the ones who are telling you the bad stuff about him because he’s right. You will find out.
Partisan politics
Attention voters: How many times does a Democrat have to screw up the United States and have the Republicans straighten it out before you wise up?
That was fast
I think they ought to impeach Joie Biden.
Rebuttal
Rebuttal to ‘Don’t like impeachment.’ The 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump are the true Americans. The rest who voted not to impeach are cowards and traitors. They should all be voted out of congress. As for Dictator Donald, the corrupt one, B-U-H B-Y-E!
Send off
Trump send off: Take a driver, 3-iron, putter and McLinko as a caddy and head to Florida. Also take Bannon to score his card because he lies also and can’t add.
Entitlements
I’d like to know when it became a badge of honor with entitlements when one becomes a single mother.
Surprise
Surprise, surprise. Your stimulus checks are taxable. Check it out.
Caravans
Did they ever figure out who’s getting these caravans down in Central America, South America and Mexico together to come up to our borders. I have an idea who it is.
Why the delay
I received a Christmas card on Jan. 16 that was mailed in Youngs Parish, Georgia on Dec. 20. I don’t understand the delay.
