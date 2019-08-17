Long before “air guitar” became a thing, a group of kids barely into double digits became rock ‘n’ roll gods in the living room of a humble abode in the middle of Main Street in Laceyville.
It was 1958, and a young man born in Corning, New York had burst upon the music scene with a twangy guitar and a wailin’ sax with a song called “Rebel Rouser”. Twenty-one year old Duane Eddy and his band mates put together a string of fifteen charting instrumental hits over a five year span, featuring Eddy’s unique style of concentrating on the low-end strings and boosting the tremolo. If you’re musically inclined, maybe you could take the time to tell me what the heck that means. I just know I grew up in the ‘50’s with three teenaged brothers who got me into the early years of rock ‘n’ roll. The pioneering sound inspired the likes of the Beatles, Creedence Clearwater Revival and Bruce Springsteen…and it got Duane Eddy membership in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994.
Now…about that group of starry-eyed kids: a lineup destined for greatness. There were PJ and Mert handling saxophone duty, each with a bright red, strawberry-scented candle clutched to their lips with both hands, wailin’ and rockin’ while Phil manned the archery bow that stood in for the old style upright bass; and Sue and I shredded a pair of filthy, over-used plastic fly swatters recreating the twangy sound of Eddy’s first gigantic hit, Rebel Rouser…which happened to be playing on the little box Hi-Fi turntable that came down from Sue’s bedroom to inspire our performances. Nobody but the filthy rich had even heard of stereo at that point. Over and over and over again we walked out on stage on the Dick Clark Saturday Night Show, brought to you by Wrigley’s Spearmint Gum (“it’s Flavorific!”)
It was my record and my house, so I got to be Duane Eddy every time, and I knew I looked just like him. The other four switched instruments back and forth pretty randomly as I remember it. But then, I was Duane Eddy…what did I care about which instruments the others played?
We were forced to practice only on instrumental hits because none of us could sing a lick. Well, at least I know my sister and I couldn’t. I suspect PJ, Mert and Phil just didn’t want to remove all doubt by trying in front of the rest of us.
The Legend that was Duane Eddy was rumored to frequently visit relatives who lived in Towanda, so I spent time every now and then standing on our front porch watching our stretch of Main Street, which was, in those days, Route 6. I envisioned the guitar god stopping to chat with me and maybe inviting me to perform with him on American Bandstand in Philadelphia. I’ve pretty much given up hope by now.
One of the many hits our hero produced was titled “Forty Miles of Bad Road”, and the common belief was the title was a nod to the condition of Route 6 from Tunkhannock to Towanda. Whether or not there was any truth to that, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania saw fit not long after to rebuild Route 6 over that distance, removing it in the process from Main Street and creating three exits to visit our tiny home town. We felt quite grand!
My sister entered her teen years shortly after our band formed, and it was no longer cool to have fly bits under her fingernails from playing the fly swatter. Let alone, a gaggle of little boys still in elementary school among her friends. Thirteen years olds are way more sophisticated than that.
Looking back at that living room in my mind over such a long span, it’s interesting to see the adult versions of those little kids whose hopes and dreams had hardly begun to even take shape. A professional journalist who became the long time managing editor of one of Detroit’s two daily newspapers and an instructor at Wright University; a nationally recognized expert in agriculture who was sent by the U.S. Government to a former Soviet Socialist Republic to impart modern agriculture techniques to a beleaguered nation trying to feed its own; a lifelong community activist and longtime mayor of our little home town; a dearly missed friend who carved a hard-as-rock blue collar living out of the stone and trucking industries, leaving us all behind by dying way too young. And lastly…the faux frontman who couldn’t play or sing, but always wanted to entertain, so he turned to radio to play the soundtrack of his listeners’ lives…and to writing a weekly column for the fun of it.
With any luck at all, just one big break, the five of us would have been in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. I’m thinking maybe I’ll go out and buy a couple of flyswatters, a couple of red candles (leaving one of them on an empty chair on stage) and a hunter’s bow…you know, get the band back together for a farewell tour. Anyone got a copy of “Rebel Rouser” we can borrow?
