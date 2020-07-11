Just a little more than 55 years ago a fresh-faced group of teenaged kids gathered as one for the last time on a warm early June evening in the open air before the family-filled football stands of their high school. There would never be another day or night in their lives when they would all be together. Life was about to take them on 133 separate journeys...some headed for college, some for military duty, some for the family farm or other business, but each for her or his own life story. There were smiles and laughter, hugs and handshakes, promises to always stay in touch.
Woven into those hugs and handshakes were memories to last a lifetime. The Civil War operetta that made Dave a legend. He took it upon himself to upstage a scene of eternal love being pledged by two castmates in their roles as wartime lovers visiting a wounded friend (Dave) in a hospital. Our hero chose the moment of their embrace to moan horribly and roll off his sickbed onto the floor as the curtain closed on Act II. The audience roared --and the director was livid.
Another legendary tale involved four well known classmates--Bill, Pat, Mary and yours truly — stealing an unpopular teacher’s porch and stairs from under the front door of his trailer home in the dark of night (with a truck belonging to the school superintendent) and then pounding furiously on the trailer’s front door and quickly diving behind nearby bushes. This knocking had gone on for several nights by other miscreants, but we were more creative. On this night, as he flung the door open and dashed onto the porch, it wasn’t there. He landed hard. And awkwardly.
I honestly don’t remember how the porch and stairs got put back, but no one ever got pinned with the crime.
Eddie, who was among my very best buddies, had his own car, and every now and then he and I would decide we had someplace better to be than in a classroom. Ran a lot of gas through that old hulk. Eddie was pretty good at finding places to hide within the building as well. I napped my way through several classes, sleeping among play props and furniture that was stored above the auditorium stage, thanks to my pal’s investigative discoveries. Oddly enough, several years down the road, one of my brothers married his younger sister.
It’s entirely possible that I was one of Wyalusing High’s most mediocre athletes ever, but I loved sports and a lot of my best friends were great in at least one sport. So I tried several sports over the years, and if nothing else, I was in remarkable physical condition for a hollow-chested, scrawny stick of a kid.
The truth is, I would have been the number one nerd in almost any other year, but we had the gold standard in our class. Never saw him again after that first summer, but he went on to become a Green Beret and lived an adventurous life, passing away shortly before our 50th reunion, which was to have been his first time back. I miss him.
Therein lies the problem with reunions. The more there are, the more you discover who you’ve lost from that long-ago summer evening of handshakes and hugs. It becomes difficult to verify because of the natural dispersal of class members to other places over the years, but I believe we have lost 27 of our classmates over the 55 years since graduation. Twenty-seven people that I shared up to twelve of the most formative years of my life. That’s probably a remarkably low number over that many years, but each one of those people was important. Each one had a right to a longer life than they got. And now they’re gone. I miss them.
August 29th was to have been an evening of reconnecting with those old friends...our 55th reunion. Ralph and Dave (he of the infamous moan) and I were well under way in putting together our second consecutive reunion extravaganza...the 50th was the best attended event ever...and then along came COVID-19.
Just last week the three of us spent over two hours laboring over the sad decision that we knew had to be made. Invitations had gone out months ago, and positive responses had trickled in slowly, as everyone no doubt pondered the issue of the pandemic. With classmates all up and down the east coast, from Florida to New Hampshire; and from as far west as Arizona and Nevada, and many states between here and there, the idea of traveling for a night of masks and social distancing--and possible exposure and quarantine--we had to cancel.
We are in our early 70’s. The actuarial tables are against us. I remember at one point five years ago, just sitting and gazing around the 50th reunion and realizing how important those people were to me. How much love I felt for each of them.
We will reschedule as soon as it’s possible...and safe to do so. Until then, I will miss them.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
