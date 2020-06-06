Global warming seems to have affected more than just polar ice caps and glacial melting rates. Evidence can be found in the most unexpected places closer to home. While the scientific community spends much of its time shouting from the rooftops about the shrinking polar ice and the impending ocean rise with inevitable reshaping of the world’s coastlines, who’s taking the time to listen to the spiders?
That’s right...spiders. There has been in recent years a subtle, creeping change in the arrival of the seasons. This year, so far, has been in stark contrast to much of how our accustomed annual clock --and calendar — have regulated nature’s behavior. April, for example, wasn’t just about showers. It was a horrendous mixture of snow, sleet, rain, cold and grass that persisted in winter-like dormancy. May was nothing more nor less than a rehearsal for November and December during its first two weeks. The eight-legged home invaders logged a good month’s worth of extra sleep --or wakeful planning, more likely--before finally bursting forth like Genghis Khan’s Mongol Horde.
Those of you who have followed this column since it’s first appearance over three years ago (and I must take a moment to say thank you from the bottom of my heart for your lack of anything better to do with your time), will be familiar with my superhero alter ego, The Great and Wondrous Slipperman, Slayer of Spiders, Keeper of the Peace, and Defender of the Food. Slipperman was born of the need to protect and defend a three year old toddler, my youngest child, 28 years ago. He--Slipperman--has been on the job at El Rancho Davis ever since, springing into action in a whirlwind of manic bludgeoning at an instant’s notice.
This year the Great One was lulled into forgetfulness by the global warming that kept arachnids tucked into their hidey-holes, both inside and outside Chez Davis (we’re multi-lingual here!) Lulled, that is, until the last week of May. It was Tuesday, May 26th, and your favorite columnist (he says, with a sly wink) stumbled groggily into the kitchen, the memory of a bleating alarm clock from sixty seconds ago already fading as the urge for a cup of coffee took total control of his mind. The overnight preparation worked as it always does, the coffee maker came on fifteen minutes before the bedroom alarm, and a pot of hot black liquid heart-start beckoned from the counter beneath the cups cupboard. Muscle memory is a miracle. Without any thought needed, the bumbling senior citizen plucked two mugs from the first shelf and placed them --as always — thusly: hers on the right (she’s always right); mine on the left (I get whatever’s left). As luck, and clumsiness, would have it, I over-poured my cup, and turned to the kitchen sink for a dishrag to sop up my mistake.
In that instant, everything changed. Waiting patiently just over the lip of the sink, a venom-drooling Mega-Spider of Death clung with hideous intent--and a three inch leg span--poised to pounce and assault the flesh of his first victim of the day. He chose poorly. The transformation into Slipperman was instantaneous, the high-pitched little-girl shriek of terror, and the fumbling of a full mug of near-boiling coffee so that its contents washed the killer-wannabe from its perch, merely diversionary tactics, so Slipperman could snatch the Mighty Left Slipper in his right hand and commence with a thunderous attack of rapid-fire slipper pounding in the sink. It’s a stainless steel sink--the noise was awesome, deafening even. As the last echo faded a voice came at me from down the hallway: “What the (expletive deleted) are you doing?”
“Saving you life,” was all I could muster. Should have added, “Sorry about your coffee,” but no, I nobly went without my own. That’s what makes Slipperman a Superhero.
That very night, the invaders made an attempt at retribution as I entered the sanctity of the bathroom shower. The big brother of the morning marauder waited for me at eye level on the shower wall as I stepped, in my most vulnerable state, behind the shower curtain and turned to face the stinging spray of cleansing hot water. Trapped and slipperless, I found myself face-to-evil face with the twin of Shelob from The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King. This beast had read up on English language insults and curses, and he spat them at me like the Bad Guy in the movies who can’t just shoot the Good Guy without wasting time telling him how good it’s going to feel watching him die.
Slipperman remembers Eli Wallach in The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, saying (after killing the Bad Guy), “When you have to shoot, shoot. Don”t talk.” The Mega-Spider of Death was not only too chatty, he had positioned himself on the shower wall, within an inch of the vinyl curtain that was about to become his death shroud. Like a bolt of lightning, Slipperman grabbed the curtain and slid it at the speed of sound the length of the curtain rod crushing it against the overly verbose spider’s monstrous body. “Sorry about your wasted English Insults lessons, pal.”
The sound of a hot shower washing a hideous carcass down the drain was the only thing to be heard. Plus a whispered, “When you have to shoot, shoot. Don’t talk.”
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
