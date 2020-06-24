Leave Redskins alone
I am a proud graduate of Sayre High School and I’m a proud Sayre Redskin. Never once have I thought of it in a derogatory way. Come on people, there are much more important issues in this world. Address those and leave these schools alone.
Question about house involved in March fire
I’m wondering when they are going to tear down the house on Powell Street that caught on fire?
Tired of fireworks
Caller 1: Everyone is getting tired of these fireworks that citizens are setting off. It needs to stop, and the sparks from it are also dangerous.
Caller 2: I’m calling to ask the person or persons near Lincoln Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Sayre who have been setting off fireworks every single night for the last two months, please stop. It’s terrifying the dogs and other pets in the neighborhood. People are being woken up. It has gotten so bad a local veteran is moving out of town due to his PTSD being triggered. Enough is enough. Please have some consideration for your neighborhood.
Caller 3: It’s Friday evening, and again it is like living in a war zone. In Sayre, up above Linden Street somewhere, someone is making just booms. Not fireworks, I don’t know what it is — like a small stick of dynamite. This needs to end. Enough is enough.
Problem with no parking sign
I think Waverly should check their no parking sign they put on the upper end of Pine Street. They should have put it on the lower end between Chemung and Broad Street. That is awful. There are cars parked all the time on both sides of that street and it’s very hard to get through there sometimes. I’ve never seen any cars parked on both sides of upper Pine Street.
Masks and social distancing should continue
I’d just like to say that I think we’re getting way too lax on the relaxation of masks and social distancing lately. Masks and social distancing should be worn and practice in all public places in all 50 states until there is at least a 50-mile radius of no COVID-19 cases in any given area. If we don’t do that we are liable to continue to suffer from this pandemic for time to come. Please social distance and wear masks in all public places.
Question on tax return
I mailed my IRS federal income tax return on March 10 and I still haven’t heard a word. I’m wondering how many other folks haven’t received their refunds as of this date?
Why no sidewalks in parts of Valley?
Why aren’t there sidewalks in parts of Sayre and South Waverly? It’s very dangerous for walkers that have to go out into the street. Is there a reason why there are no sidewalks, especially Lockhart Street. How nice would it be to walk from Keystone Avenue all the way down to Elmira Street on a sidewalk?
Thanks to subject of recent article
I am calling with a big thank you to Ben Gambrell for his honest and gracious article in the newspaper. I feel like Mr. Gambrell is a true teacher by telling us the story of his life and then the story of being a father during these times to his children. And, I can only say as a member of the Valley, how grateful I am to him for sharing his story. I thank him for his service to our country and his service to his family and our Valley. I’m so grateful for this article. Thank you Mr. Gambrell. God bless you and your family and may there be equality for everyone.
