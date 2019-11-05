Congrats to Athens Junior Wildcats
I just want to congratulate the Athens Junior Wildcats (5th-and-6th grade) for their league win. It was a pleasure watching them play. I know they lost East -West game (14-12) but it was a great, hard-fought game. Again congratulations to a great bunch of boys and coaches.
Doctors should be held responsible
I agree with the caller that said doctors should be held responsible for the opioid epidemic. I would like to comment that I also believe that the Suboxone and Subutex doctors should also be held responsible. They take patients, but they will only take cash for the appointment. They refuse to give receipts for the appointments, so therefore there is no accountability for the Suboxone doctors. They refuse to lower the dosage, so the patient must keep going back and they have to go back every month for it. They get $150 cash from each patient and therefore they are not accountable for the income they are receiving. I think that should be checked into.
Gov. Wolf looking for tax dollars
To the caller in the Oct. 29 issue who wonders what Gov. Wolf is thinking of in pushing for the legalization of marijuana, based on his history in Harrisburg he is looking for another large source of tax revenue and to hell with the people and the consequences.
Grateful to live in Valley
I would just like to say that I feel very fortunate to live in the Valley. I think it’s an area with good, positive people, it’s beautiful and I just think that we should be grateful to live here.
Trump’s Twitter addiction
Since Trump took office in January of 2017, he has tweeted 11,390 times. Mr. Trump goes to bed with it, he wakes up with it and he’s comforted by how much it revolves around him. And wait for this, no one should be surprised, the person he most often singles out for praise is himself — more than 2,000 times.
Time to stop ‘egregious disparities’
Hopefully the non-violent early prison release will make room for the horrific perpetrators of crime, such as the drug companies, banks, Wall Street, etc. that affect very large numbers of people. Who has a better chance in life, executives, wealthy, famous people or those who live in poverty, abuse or have the disease of addiction? It’s time for a change in these egregious disparities. Let’s elect more people with integrity and a conscience.
When will Waverly make parking changes
When will the new parking rules in Waverly take effect? I for one am happy with the change, especially from Chemung Street to Moore Street with parking on the left side. When can we look forward to the change?
Valley leaders make right call on Halloween
I believe the decision by the Valley powers to move the Halloween night one night forward was a very, very good decision. I applaud them.
