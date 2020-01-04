A Happy 2020 to my readers. Annie and I recently heard a commentary talking about 20/20 being perfect vision; yet as we move into the New Year we have nothing but fog blinding our sight.
With the internet and social media, we are flooded with information, but who can tell what is true or what is false. Who is paying for the information being put out there and where are the funds coming from?
Racism, shootings, violence and more clouding our lives in the headlines, and making it hard to know the truth and what is provoking it.
Are we truly seeing the changes in our environment and climate as we debate over topics such as climate change and the use of fossil fuels?
Identity theft is at an all-time high, so you don’t even know who is paying you and where the funds came from.
Medical insurances, pharmacies and more can’t seem to see the ill; only the mighty dollar they may charge them for services.
Promises are made by our leaders that we never see, and never voted for. Politicians so lost in the fog they don’t see (or hear) their constituents.
With the rise in suicides and drug overdoses, it seems those who care and want to help are not being seen. Homeless, hungry often walked by — people wearing blinders who don’t want to see them.
The blind eyes will be focused on their cell phones as many can’t seem to look away; or notice the world around them. “Tunnel vision” I believe is the term for this condition afflicting so many.
The future is bringing about concepts of “chat buddies,” artificial intelligence in an app you can talk to, so you don’t need to see other humans or communicate with them. What happened to looking into someone’s eyes to converse?
The big question as we enter the start of 2020 is will we truly open our eyes and see, as well as experience the world around us? It is time to wake up folks.
Look up as we head into the new decade and see where you are before you step wrong and end up more lost in the fog.
Note to self: Our first New Year’s resolution needs to be to get our eyes checked. We may need stronger glasses for the year ahead, and beyond.
