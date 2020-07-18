To paraphrase Billy Bob Thornton in Sling Blade, Some folks call it huskin’ corn, I call it shuckin’ corn. Billy Bob deserved the Academy Award as Best Actor that year, by the way, and probably another one in the movie A Simple Plan, but that’s not the point of today’s discussion. What IS the point of today’s discussion is this: well into my eighth decade on this earth I have finally discovered the secret of shuckin’ corn. First and foremost, you must never include the letter ‘g’, whether you’re shuckin’ or huskin’. Too pretentious. People who use the ‘g’ are probably wearing Foster Grants and have a sweater draped around their shoulders, empty sleeves crossed over their Izod shirt-fronts. They just don’t get it.
My late Uncle Jim was the best, and fastest, corn shucker I ever saw. I’m not exaggerating when I tell you he could shuck 35 ears while I struggled through one. All the while, he’d be laughing, telling stories, looking around, not even bothering to look at what he was doing. In no time at all, he’d have a mess of corn on the cob ready for the monstrous cook pot on my mother’s stove...and it was always perfect. I was all of seven years old; he was a 22 year-old United States Marine home on leave and spending the time with us. My mother was his older sister and she was a better cook than his step mother. Besides, mom was only marginally a whack job and everybody in the other house was crazy as outhouse rats.
Even at seven years old I had a strong inkling of that.
But that’s got nothing to do with the subject at hand. As I watched Uncle Jim shuck nearly three dozen ears of fresh corn, I tried really hard to emulate his every move. Not one bit of my attention made any difference at all. To start with, I couldn’t even begin to snap the butt off the bottom of my only little corn cob, so I quickly switched to peeling the leaves back like he did, so I could use the whole wad of leafage (probably not in the dictionary) as leverage while I cranked down on that butt end. Still nothing...in fact, even worse. Now I’m holding the stupid thing up by the butt like a torch, with a skirt of inverted green draped right down the short distance from my hand to my elbow...and strands of silk are exploding throughout the kitchen, covering every surface or determinedly clinging to the bright yellow kernels and forming a darkened knot at the top. Looked like I was posing as the Statue of Liberty.
The U.S Marines came to my rescue, gently praising my pitiful efforts with an approving smile and a kind word, never once suggesting I should be over in the crazy house since I surely couldn’t shuck corn.
Time passed and I slowly worked my way toward the Master Shucker level, passing on my way through the “Oh my sweet Lord, there’s corn silk everywhere” phase, and the “Corn pot looks like it’s full of boiled hair” phase. I had long since achieved the Master Butt Snapper level (it’s all in the wrist), but silk was the bane of my existence.
I’ve spent the past few decades just below the Perfect Master Shucker Peak of Excellence level. Slowly, inexorably, I have developed my own technique in unrobing the lovely rows of delectable yellow kernels. It borders on classical art in its simplicity, or from a more lascivious viewpoint, the dance of the seven veils. Hey, it keeps my interest! All those perfect little niblets, waiting to be slathered in melting butter…
Sorry, got off track there for a moment.
Back to shuckin’... as of today, I have finally after all these years, struck upon perfection in every phase of the task. The Great Mystery of the Silk is solved.
The overall process is meticulous, demanding...I will never win a speed-shuckin’ contest. The late, great Uncle Jim will always be Top Dog there. But the beauty of my leaf-at-a-time, butt-snapping, silk disposing artistry is beyond reproach. The secret, as it turns out, is this: once the leaves and the butt are removed and deposited into the waste receptacle (without a single shred on the floor), simply hold the ear of silk-encased kernels pointy end downward over the bag, basket, tub, whatever you’re using, and shake it vigorously. The wispy strands of silk will release themselves in a cascade resembling a long-haired blonde on a bad hair day in such a way that you can grab the lot with your other hand and tug downward. Voila! The whole thing drops gently into the debris of leaves and butts, and you’re left with nearly nothing to tease out of crevices. And not a strand on the carpet, or the chair, or the cat who just has to sit close by and watch.
I have ascended the Perfect Master Shucker Peak of Excellence. Uncle Jim would be so proud.
