Editor,
Monday’s front page showed the picture of the shooter in El Paso. This notoriety sends the wrong message to others like him in our community. I’d like our hometown paper to be better than this kind of reckless journalism. Showing the picture adds nothing to the story. The Morning Times should publish an apology and consider the ramifications to the people in the Valley.
Mike Wandell
Waverly
