When I was looking for a photo of the Athens High School Baseball team for last week’s article, I came across the photo that inspired my research for today’s article of the Athens High School Girls Basketball team of 1921. The following is what I was able to find.
According to the Towanda Daily Review of April 13, 1921—Playing in all ten games and winning nine of them and rolling up a total of 156 points as opposed to 65 by their opponents, is the record of the girls’ basketball team of the Athens High School during the season recently closed.
The team the past winter was one of the best in the history of the school. Due to scholastic difficulties among the members of the boy’s quintet, the brunt of the basketball season fell on the girls five and they held up under this trust in a manner truly commendable. Every player on the team was passing in four subjects.
The championship of Bradford county, among the girls’ basketball teams must fall to the Athens girls for they have consecutively defeated practically every team which entered as a contender for first honors. They defeated the Sayre and Towanda teams in two games each, broke even with the Canton five, and their challenge to other teams in the county was not accepted. A summary of the season follows:
Athens 12, I. R. 11; Athens 7, Towanda 5; Athens 15, Towanda 6; Athens 23, Shepard Electrics 2; Athens 16, Canton 8; Athens 17, Sayre 5; Athens 8, Sayre 5; Athens 30, Tunkhannock 5; Athens 9, Canton 10.
Classmate Daniel Hair said the following about the team:
Captain Emma Langeland has the honor of leading the most successful basketball team that has represented the high school for a good many years. She was a good leader and one of the most skillful forwards in this part of the country. She had the faculty of throwing baskets from all angles and from nearly every part of the floor, and when called upon she could also guard well.
Ruth Campbell played the difficult position of center on the 1921 quintette and she certainly was an excellent one. “Browse,” as she was commonly called had all the speed as well as the skill that is required in a basketball player and it was a treat to watch her play. Her indomitable spirit was also of
Mary Curtiss was the snappy right guard of the team, she played rear guard which deprived her of the opportunity of shooting very many baskets, but she did her part in keeping the opposing teams from scoring. Mary will be remembered for her ability in keeping the ball out of the enemies’ territory and her quick and clever guard work.
Rita Frisbie never played much before last year, but she developed into an excellent player throughout the year both in offensive and defensive work.
Marie Langeland is a sister of Emma’s and fully as good a roving guard as Emma is forward. She plays all over the floor and is equally adept at guarding and basket-shooting, and everyone remembers some of Marie’s famous long shots which she nonchalantly threw from the middle of the court.
Doris Williams was an all-round player of much ability. She could readily adapt herself to any position on the team and play guard as well as drop the ball through the net for a few scores when in the game.
Of course, the Girl’s Quintette of “21 did not reach their high pinnacle of success without much training and practice; and incidentally they had the best team that was ever in the high school with the exception of the boys football team of 1912. Much credit is due to a few of the girls who came and worked to make a winning team. The following are a few of the girls who gave much of their time and energy to practice up the first team, Anna Stevens, Mary Hair, Dorothy Lilly, Alice White, Dorothy Page, Linda Salsman, Mildred Brown, Audriel Lynch, Geraldine Miller, Margaret Keiss, Eleanor Newman and Marguerite Montgomery.
Girls add to your amusements, subtract from your cares, multiply your pleasures, and divide your pocketbook.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society
