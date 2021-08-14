The weather icon on my smarter-than-I-am phone leads me as I write this evening, to a ten day stretch of temperatures in the high 80’s or low 90’s. By the time you sit with a tall glass of lemonade to read these immortal words, a good chunk of those prognostications will have been borne out or exposed as happy misrepresentations. My money is on “borne out.”
I watched a team of deeply tanned men blacktopping a large driveway today while my car’s outside temperature register showed 91 degrees. It’s obvious they do this on purpose to make a liveable wage, but I couldn’t help but wonder, from the well chilled comfort of my little Nissan’s A/C ... what makes anyone want to work all day spreading and smoothing steaming hot asphalt under the sweltering glare of the hottest days of the year with humidity in the 90% range? Don’t get me wrong ... I admire their courage and their willingness to baste in their own juices for the benefit of a stranger’s property value. I just couldn’t do it.
I embody the prevalent image of the soft American, and I’m okay with that.
I spent a year in the Republic of Turkey — 1969 — on the ragged edge of the Syrian Desert, where the late spring through early autumn temperatures hit triple digits as often as not...but it wasn’t humid. The only moisture in the air was what the sun could suck out of our bodies every day — and that was a considerable amount. The trick was to stop at every water fountain you passed on your way anywhere on base. And to avoid the water downtown at all costs. Those of us who forgot that rule paid dearly for days afterward, as our innards were wrung out in the most unpleasant way.
I also worked for a summer unloading lumber from your basic standard railroad box cars, where the oven-like dial got cranked up to nearly unendurable heights shortly after 8 a.m., and rose to incineration temperatures by noon. I lost every drop of water weight in my lithe and limber body every day. I looked like an October corn stalk by quitting time — 5 p.m. — Monday through Friday. But there was $2.00 an hour to be made, so I did it. I was younger by 50 years-and-more at the time, and it seemed like a reasonable way to put a little spending money in my pocket.
I look back at that young guy now and I think to myself, “What a moron.”
One of my daughters has spent most of the past ten years living in North Carolina, South Carolina and Hawai’i. She and her husband laugh in the face of our 85-95 degree days as if we’re being silly old crybabies over nothing. We went to South Carolina to visit for a week in August, 2017, and it was so hot one day that the sun even hid behind the moon for a short while, just to catch its breath. I have a framed picture of that moment on my wall...an incredible experience.
By the way, that same event will recur on April 8th, 2024, on a path just north of us running in part from Rochester through Syracuse. In all seriousness, if you’ve never witnessed a total solar eclipse, do not miss the opportunity in less than three years. Plan now to look online for maps of the path of totality and as the date approaches keep track of clear weather predictions along that path.. You will never regret it, I promise.
But I digress.
I prattled on about the hot places and the hot job ... to get to this: I’ve paid my living-in-the-flames-of-heck (it’s a family publication) dues. I want cool fans and cold beverages and frigid A/C blowing everywhere. I want vats of ice cream for plunging into and a lifetime supply of chocolate Frosties. I want 20 ounce glasses of water chock full of ice I can chew on at my beck and call. I want a series of lawn sprinklers all over my lawn to run through, wearing as little as is socially acceptable.
For now, though, here I sit wearing something like Ben Hur wore in the galley of the Roman war ship, rowing and sweating and staring at this keyboard like Charlton Heston staring at the hateful idiot pounding out the stroke rate incessantly as the galley slaves rowed harder and harder to their certain deaths.
Each time I pound out another keystroke, the flecks of sweat plop from my nose tip onto the keyboard or the screen, and I come to realize, I am both the stroke-rate pounder and the oarsman. And these letters keep appearing on the screen as if by divine intervention. I’m not entirely sure I’m not sinking into a heat induced madness. The line “I KNOW this man,” keeps running through my head.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com.
