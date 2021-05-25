Looking to donate
Last weekend we were at the (Waverly) Glen with out of town relatives who grew up in Waverly. They asked if the glen committee had a go fund me page or a wish list for the glen. I tried to find out this week and I couldn’t find any information pertaining to donating to the glen. It’s very easy to donate to the Valley Playland and you receive acknowledgment quickly.
Trump breakdown
I can put aside my personal feelings and think about his four years in office. I did NOT feel safe as thousands of my fellow Americans suffered and died from COVID after Trump assured us we had nothing to worry about. He said the virus was a Democratic hoax and would go away when it got warm. He did not stand up to Putin when he paid bounties for American soldiers killed in Afghanistan. He took Putin’s word over our own CIA. I don’t think the economy was so great. The stock market might have been fine but many Americans and their children were living below the poverty line while billionaires were doing great with the tax cuts for the super wealthy. My taxes went up under Trump. Gas prices were low last year because nobody was going anywhere during the pandemic. People are starting to travel again so naturally gas prices are going up. It’s supply and demand. As to the election being stolen — Christopher Krebs, Trump’s own appointed director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, or CISA said at the time “There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.” Of course Trump later fired him for telling the truth. All of Trump’s appointed judges also agreed that the election was fair and legitimate. Fortunately Trump could not fire them.
Street cleaner trouble?
Is something wrong with the street cleaner in Sayre? It came up North Keystone Ave. on Wednesday May 19 around 2 p.m. and the cloud of dust was so thick we could not see across the street and traffic was stopping because they couldn’t see where they were going. Why isn’t the street cleaner spraying water down when they clean like they used to? This was a dangerous traffic safety issue, as well as a health safety issue for anyone that might have been walking at that time and had to breath that heavy cloud of dust.
Congressional intelligence
I wonder if the English language is the second or third language for the congress of the United States. Evidently, they don’t know what English is.When President Trump gave that speech on the sixth of January, there was no talk in there of insurrection. They’re going to have a commission on it. That’s so stupid. A lot of the congress — their IQ is probably lower than their shoe size.
Likes reopening
I’m so happy to see the restaurants opening up. People are being vaccinated and it seems things are coming back to normal. For the caller who keeps calling in about wearing your masks while you’re eating — maybe they should still stay home. Things are looking up.
Shopping carts
Did you ever notice there is never a corral of shopping carts in the handicap parking areas? It really would help.
Target practice
To the target shooter on Litchfield Road who practiced all day Sunday, May 23: We do not appreciate the loud, annoying repeating shooting. Maybe archery is an option.
Electric cars
A member of the Biden administration theorized that we wouldn’t need so much gasoline if more Americans bought electric cars. Does she know how much they cost? I heard that one electric car costs over $55,000. They go 100 miles on a charge. How long does it take to charge a battery? Who pays for that? You would have to be a member of congress making over $175,000 per year to be able to afford an electric car.
Editor’s note: Some electric cars are indeed quite pricey. However, our research revealed electric cars starting at $23,300. The range of operation on a charge varies, but the best get over 200 miles on a charge.
Burning man
Isn’t there an ordinance in Waverly about burning trash in your back yard? It certainly smells up the whole neighborhood.
