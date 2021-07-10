I recently stopped on one of my many wanderings, at an intersection next to an extremely popular local restaurant. As I sat patiently waiting for my chance to make a right hand turn into the crush of afternoon traffic, I couldn’t help but notice that parked out front of this highly reputable eatery was a cargo van with the letters ASPCA emblazoned across the side. Now...think about that for a minute. I did.
An involuntary shudder of horror coursed through my body as I considered what this might mean. Was it a rescue van...or was it a delivery van? It took a blast from the horn of the guy behind me to realize my turn to move on had arrived...I pulled into the proper lane and sped away, a whole new perception of what the menu in that restaurant might actually involve.
Speaking of food and its natural corollary--the consumption of said food, my penchant for which I have paid a heavy price--I took it upon myself as 2020 turned to 2021 to lose 45 pounds on purpose by the far end of the new year.
Inspiration for such a daunting task sprang largely from the discovery that I could no longer tie my shoes consecutively without taking a break between shoes to catch my breath. There was also the fact that my several chins had begun to resemble a series of scalloped draperies hanging from just below my ears. The same physical framework that had once carried a scrawny, hollow-chested (underweight) 128 pounds was within two-tenths of a pound--according to the bathroom scales — of 210, and growing. A young smarkaleck of a doctor had asked me with a straight face as he patted my mounded girth if my bulging and sagging midriff had always looked like that. It was time to take action. He should be leaving the ICU within a month or so.
Long story short: it’s been 27 pounds in 26 weeks. Eighteen to go to hit my target, but I’ve got to tell you, it seems to get harder to pare the excess from the infrastructure as the goal approaches. Last week alone I netted a two-tenths of a pound reduction and was ecstatic because right after the previous Saturday’s weigh-in I packed on two full pounds just watching TV. How does that happen? And it stayed right there for six days, no matter how I tried to force the issue. I was reduced to trimming my finger nails, and Q-Tipping my ears for wax in the vain hope for some small movement of the digital scale.
I was as proud of those 3.2 ounces at weigh-in as if I had given birth.
So proud, in fact, that I immediately rewarded myself with two scoops of vanilla ice cream. It’s only 220 calories...I can make that up by skipping bacon at breakfast.
Bacon doesn’t HAVE to go with the morning repast.
Speaking of things that don’t go together: how about the words jumbo and shrimp? It’s true you could say jumbo prawns, but most people would say, “what’s a prawn?” and then you’d have to say shrimp anyway.
You might try French: “crevettes geantes,” but again, anyone who knows French knows you just said jumbo shrimp and that’s still ridiculous. Life is so difficult.
English is rife with incompatible phrases. I say “Holy mackerel” a lot...and there are other, even less reasonable pairings with “holy.” Why is that? Does labeling a fish “holy” lend it any extra credence? Not bloody likely.
I used to enjoy watching boxing matches back in the day when the likes of Muhammad Ali and Smokin’ Joe Frazier dominated the sport. Heavyweight Champion of the World actually meant something back then. Those guys were magnificent athletes. But I never understood why there was a Light Heavyweight class. There was no Heavy Lightweight champion, no Pudgy Flyweight. You‘re either a Heavyweight or you’re not. There’s no Heavyweight Wannabe…
It seems like the world of sports is constantly trying to invent classifications or competitions for everyone...Triathletes are incredible specimens, but what was wrong with being just a cyclist or just a swimmer or just a distance runner?
I was the prototype for Try Athletes, but I was woeful at pretty much everything...a baseball-playing hurdler in track shorts and shoes, wearing shoulder pads and a helmet with a 2nd baseman’s glove was a bad idea, but I swear I was just ahead of my time.
Here’s a question: if you live in Pennsylvania, can you do anything in a New York Minute? Is a dag-gone minute the same as a gol-durn minute? Only Hoss Cartwright knows the dad-gum answer, I suppose, and he’s gone.
If you play baseball in a city, how do you know if you’ve hit the ball a Country Mile? Does a wild bear...well, never mind.
These are the things that keep me up at night. Why do people say “I’ll sleep on it?” Personally I prefer a bed.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.