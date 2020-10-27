Editor,
After reading the Letters to the Editors over the past few months and watching what is going on all over our country, I think we all need to pause for a moment, take a deep breath and take an honest glimpse of what the United States of America has become.
There is so much political, social, racial and law enforcement unrest in the country the foreseeable future does not look good.
Let me start with the Black Lives Matter movement. Their message of equal justice for all ethnic groups is fair and accepted by a majority of Americans. The lawlessness that is taking place while they try to get their message across and seek support from sea to sea is hampered by people who are rioting and looting and appear to be associated with the movement. Not saying that they are, but timing is everything.
Lack of respect for law enforcement officers is totally unacceptable. Much like the actions of the rioters and looters who “may not” be connected to BLM, the actions of a few officers across the country have been connected to all police officers. It’s very sad that a few have ruined it for all the hard working men and women who protect and serve us every day.
Those officers have a job that is thankless and easily second guessed. I know, I did the job for nearly 10 years. I have never heard a police officer while putting on their duty belt as they start his or her shift say, “I can’t wait to shoot someone tonight.”
The men and women who wear the uniform are average folks like you and I. They are dedicated to serving and earning a paycheck to support their families and hope to go home to their families at the end of each shift.
As a minor court judge for 24 years, I didn’t always agree with a police officer’s decision when they issued a citation to a person or arrested someone for a crime. That didn’t mean I didn’t respect or believe them. It was part of the judicial system.
Currently, as a Pennsylvania bail agent, I post bond for people who have been charged with a crime and sent to jail. Some of the crimes that are alleged against the defendants are pretty disturbing. When I post bond for them as part of my job, some may feel I am disrespecting law enforcement. It is absolutely not the case! Again, it’s simply part of the judicial process. Let me be clear, I respect law enforcement officers (my brother is still one) without reservation. That does not mean I have to agree with everything they do. Yes, folks, blue lives matter! More over, all lives matter!
The heading says it all — we need to listen to music in our lives. Lyrics that have meaning. Aretha Franklin’s “R-E-S-P-E-C-T.” Respect for all people, starting with ourselves and showing it to others.
Another is Jackie DeShannon’s “What the world needs now.” A quick refresher, if you haven’t heard it lately, “What the world needs now is love sweet love, it’s the only thing that there is too little of, not just for some but for everyone,” including our women and men in law enforcement.
Or listen to Tim McGraw’s “Humble and kind.” The last verse: “Don’t take for granted the love this life gives you. When you get where you’re going don’t forget turn back around and help the next one in line. Always stay humble and kind.” Yes, it is very hard to do in difficult times and now more than ever. Especially to our guys and gals in uniform.
I ask each of you reading this letter (even if you disagree with me) to make an effort everyday to live, love, laugh and help someone else do the same. Your efforts can make a difference. Music soothes the soul. Love is, above all, the gift of oneself.
And most importantly, “faith.” Put faith back in your life. I, like others, have sinned and putting our faith and trust back into God’s hands can and will make a difference. Each day, say a prayer for a more peaceful world and for the safety of our law enforcement officers.
Michael Shaw
Sayre
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.