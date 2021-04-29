Sayre, PA (18840)

Today

Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.