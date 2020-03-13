It was 1996 and a kid-friendly movie called “Space Jam” was released featuring a song by R. Kelly. The song was a huge success, climbing to number two on the Billboard Hot 100 in early ‘97, and spending six weeks at number one on the Billboard R&B Singles Chart. It reached number one in eight countries and won two Grammy’s at the 40th annual awards show.
If you haven’t figured it out that song was “I Believe I Can Fly.” Very inspirational lyrics...very big bucks for R. Kelly.
Have you ever dreamt you could fly? Or day dreamed about it? I would hazard a guess that we have all had that dream, or day dream more than once in our lives.
The freedom to just take flight at will and literally get a bird’s eye view of the world--Orville and Wilbur Wright managed it at Kitty Hawk well over a century ago, but then, as now, it was artificial, only being accomplished with the help of mechanical aids.
I”ve always enjoyed flying...that bird’s eye view from inside a big silver bird with metal wings and thousands of gallons of jet fuel to keep us aloft, is a thing of beauty.
I was once gifted with a flight off of Harris Hill outside of Emira in a piloted glider...that was as near to actual flight as I have probably ever come, and it was pretty exciting, especially when the pilot told me it was my job to release the glider from the tow plane via the cable-release at my left knee when he gave me the command. That was truthfully one of those “Oh my God!” moments because this poor man had no idea he was putting his life in the hands of the world’s most mechanically inept human being. I choked on a bit of bile as I fought back the urge to cry out, “THEN WE’RE BOTH GOING TO DIE!”
A power greater than I took control of my suddenly-sweaty palmed left claw as it hovered over the release handle, and upon his command I ripped that baby loose so violently I nearly put my left elbow through the plexi-glass (or whatever it was) canopy that protected me from the bathroom vagaries of any birds or other fowl flying overhead.
Needless to say, since I’m still here, I survived the glider flight all in one piece and managed to walk unaided all the way to the car, albeit a little wobbly afoot.
I’ve given you all that background stuff just to bring you to the point of today’s tale:
I believed for a very short time early last week that I could fly. It was Tuesday, March 3rd at about 11:00 at night when I suddenly and without warning tried to fly like Snoopy’s pal Woodstock in the Peanuts comic strip...upside down and backward. I, like you, have heard dozens of times about someone who slipped and/or fell in the shower, breaking legs or back or neck and dying alone where they lay. For the record, I have showered here at El Rancho Davis on no fewer than seven thousand-three hundred-and twenty-nine occasions. Yes I did the math in my head because that’s the kind of really asinine mind I have.
More than twenty-two years of nightly showering in that bathroom and only once have I taken flight. Not a bad track record. But that one time! WOW! I don’t want to paint too graphic a picture, so suffice it to say I was covered head to toes with about half a bar of Dial soap and was turning toward the rinse cycle when my soapy right foot shot away from me at warp speed and flung me backward into the shower curtain and liner, neither of which offered any resistance at all. Both scrawny hands shot straight up and grabbed the curtain rod at the same instant my shapely calves slammed in the side of the tub, snapping me backward at the knees and pitching me into the void like a BASE jumper without a bungee.
It’s a strange truth that as you’re seconds from an untimely death, your mind has time to say to itself, “Am I going to break my neck or will I crack my skull open,” knowing the toilet and the sink cabinet are waiting there behind your descent, and there’s nothing you can do to stop it from happening.
And then its over.
I lay there, semi-wrapped in a double-layered plastic death shroud that was still attached to the shower curtain rod--which had banged off of every surface in the room, even as my claws clutched it tightly still. The realization that I was very much alive--and wet and covered with Dial soap — elicited an exceptionally loud , and unprintable, couple of syllables as I sprang to my feet and stepped back into the tub to finish my weirdly interrupted shower. My less than magnificent physique makes a poor substitute for a shower curtain, but I managed to keep myself between most of the spray and the rest of the room. My wife slept through the entire affair and the dog, who barks if a chipmunk hiccups, never made a noise. Some rescue dog!
I think my flying career will have to be put on hold for maybe another twenty-two years.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
