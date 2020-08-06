Editor,
We are so fortunate to have Howard Elmer Park as the center of our little borough of Sayre. The park has been the setting of a variety of events and special moments.
It has been the backdrop to prom pictures, wedding photos and weddings, and senior pictures. Memorial Day events, farm markets, Arts in the Square, Music, and Easter Egg Hunts have been held there.
It has hosted Take Back the Night, Mental Health Awareness activities, Sayre Theatre’s Centennial Picnic, RPH employee Appreciation festivities, a Festivus pole, and weekly peace vigils.
The park has had celebrities, such as Santa, Easter Bunny, and even a TV star, Clint Walker. On benches, families and friends have relaxed, waited for news of a loved one’s medical condition, and shared lunch.
It is the heart of our community, a reflection of just about every aspect of life. A group has requested to join this list of community members who also want to benefit from this central spot. I hope that the Sayre Borough Council will respond to the request for a Black Lives Matter gathering with the same respect and willingness to work with them as any group of citizens.
I am sure there are guidelines for anyone to follow. I plan to attend this event. The most basic American principal is liberty and justice for all — all, including persons of color, and for all to be treated with fairness, even in a simple request to use a park. Thank you.
Kathryn Morrissey-Burch
Sayre
