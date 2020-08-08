Every now and then I wander off the beaten ElderSpew path and address something other than life’s absurdities--or my own. This is one of those columns. I hope you’ll indulge my musings with a bit of tolerance. The splashdown of American astronauts last weekend, in an American spacecraft, struck a hopeful and happy chord with me.
I took a picture with my trusty Smart Phone last Sunday night around about midnight. It wasn’t Pulitzer Prize quality photography, nothing fancy or terribly exciting. It was a picture of three celestial objects that any one of you can see as well as I can any summer night this year, as long as skies are clear. It wasn’t that I was looking to capture a unique moment in history. I just needed an escape from non-stop coronavirus information, discussion, opinion (informed and otherwise.) That, and the likewise ubiquitous barrage from every news source about riots vs peaceful protesters; the evils of anyone having the gall to express outrage, either at the “peaceful protesters” or the federal “stormtroopers” bent on spoiling their fun. I was, not unlike so many other normal citizens, sick to death with the din of haters from both major political affiliations...each of them posing as the only intelligent people on the planet.
I needed peace. I needed a moment of calm. I needed to indulge myself in something I have a passion for. We all need that . We all need to shed ourselves of the madness. I would say we all need to return to Mayberry, but even that has been labeled racist, so such a suggestion is no longer “safe.” Instead, let me suggest this: for one week, turn off your TV. Ignore the news media completely. Do something for yourself alone...or with someone... as long as it doesn’t involve a current events discussion.
Something that gives me peace and comfort is to step out under a sky full of stars and simply acknowledge those I know by name, and the constellations they are a part of. Knowing your way around the sky is easy after a while and the unchanging nature of the constellations is a comfort...once you know them, they’re always there, and even though the lineup changes with the seasons, the next time a given season comes back around those same familiar patterns are right there again. In your lifetime, and on a scale of thousands of years, those patterns won’t change. Your 20-times-great grandchildren will look at the same stars and commit them to memory. Imagine that!
You, no doubt, can think of all kinds of things that give you a sense of peace and calm. Escape the madness! It will still be there waiting for you because, lord knows, a world full of “experts” on every conceivable subject just can’t let go of their opportunity to put their brilliance on display.
Take a long slow stroll through the woods. Walk quietly and keep your eyes peeled for woodlands creatures going about their business. Stand and watch them. I once chanced upon two spotted fawns without their mother, so I froze in place and watched as they tried to figure out what I was from a safe distance. Eventually I clapped my hands to make them scatter, knowing they would slowly circle around behind me and sneak up for a closer look, so I sat and waited, motionless. It took them about fifteen to twenty minutes, but finally I caught an out of place noise behind me. As slowly as possible I turned only my head, and there they were, within maybe five feet.
There are so many better things to do than to constantly stress over all the extraneous noise that bombards us all day every day. You don’t have to follow my examples, obviously. Do your own thing...a down-river canoe trip, a visit to a museum, an art gallery (if your governor, whoever he may be, hasn’t forced them to stay closed so “peaceful protesters” can deface them.) Maybe a visit to a library where you can lose yourself in worlds created by others on the printed page. While you’re there ask if they have a special collection of rare volumes you might beg permission to see.
Grab a blank canvas and create your own art. Get some time away from the madness. Here’s a suggestion that might be vital: set no goals as you indulge yourself. Goals impose requirements, and force stress to “get the job done.”
I have friends who almost daily share some of the most incredibly beautiful bird-and-other-nature photography I’ve ever seen...and they do it from their own property.
There are a million ways to find peace and serenity. There are a couple of lines in a Cat Stevens song that are so simple and yet so profound: “If you want to be you, be you. If you want to be free, be free. There’s a million things to be. You know that there are.”
Going back to last night’s Smart Phone photo: a nearly full --and way overexposed--moon in the Southeastern sky standing close by the brilliant Jupiter and the less brilliant Saturn. Just nice to say hi to old friends...I’ve known them forever.
Find a way, my friends. Escape the madness…
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
