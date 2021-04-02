On March 28, 1921 there was a special to the Daily Review that stated—Plenty of baseball will be furnished for lovers of that sport in the valley towns during the coming season. At least eight teams four from Waverly, two each from Sayre and Athens, will be on the local diamond this year. Practically every player of any reputation will be a member of one of the teams. Games are to be scheduled with them from all parts of Pennsylvania and New York state.
Plans to overcome two obstacles in Waverly are now being made. One that of Sunday baseball, will be settled by the board of trustees in that village within two weeks. The New York state law permits baseball to be played on Sunday in any locality where the governing body allows it by resolution. It is believed that such games will be permitted in Waverly if conducted in an orderly way and without charging an admission fee.
The other obstacle, that of day light saving, will probably be taken care of by the board of trustees in Waverly at the next meeting of that organization on Monday April 4. The board is endowed with the right by the state law to pass a resolution adopting daylight saving plans for the summer months, thereby setting the clock back one hour from the standard time. Such arrangements will permit the playing of baseball during the weekdays in addition to Saturday and Sunday.
Waverly will be represented by four teams. The Knight of Columbus of that place are getting together an aggregation of semiprofessional players of no meager experience. The Loyal Order of Moose plans to place a strong team on the field this season. The high school will be represented in the Susquehanna Valley Interscholastic Association series. The Hub of the Methodist church will also have a team.
Sayre will produce at least two big teams. The local lodge B.P.O. Elks will probably present the strongest nine in this section if present plans are completed. The Coleman team according to director Brown, will not appear this season, many of the players going to the Elks team. The Sayre High School team will take part in the conference series.
Athens from present indications will have a town team. The belief is expressed that no team will represent the Ingersoll Rand company this year. The large reduction in the working forces in that industry has included some of the best players on last year’s team. The Athens High School will be represented in the conference series.
The fields on which the games are to be played are now being put into good condition. In Waverly, the grounds on Elm street have been leased. The Coleman diamond will be used by the Sayre teams. In Athens, the I. R. athletic field on North Main street will serve as a home for the town and high school teams.
Waverly will have last year’s team intact. Hogan will be the catcher and other players will be: Pitchers: Warren, Peppard, Kreh, and Frost; infielders: Kane, Buley, Passmore and Hastings; outfielders: Crandall, Herrington, Kennedy, Shriver, Tompkins, Baldwin, Severance, and Tappan. Ray Dolan, a former high school player and prominent in semi-professional circles, will coach the team this season.
In the Athens lineup will appear many of the members of the team last season. Some of the players have already been out for practice. The number of candidates is large and is such at present time as will not permit a review of the men likely to occupy the regular positions.
Several of the semi-professional players in the valley teams are considering contracts to play with out-of-town teams during the season. These agreements will in no way affect their membership on the local team. Martin and Knecht, members of the Coleman team for many seasons, have, it is understood, received offers from the Dushore-Wyalusing management. Robinson, Buley, and Klinko of the Coleman team have proposals from the Manchester team. Dolan of Waverly has already received flattering contracts from big teams.
During the early part of the season, which opens next month, most of the interest in baseball here will be centered around the high schools in the three towns. These teams will take part in the S. V. I. A. A. series. Five teams, Sayre, Athens, Waverly, Towanda, and Canton are to compete in the contest. The winner will receive a trophy to be donated by the people of Towanda.
The Sayre high school, like in the football season, is to be coached in a professional way. Charles Young is to be in direct charge of the coaching. The Rev. George Savage, pastor of the Methodist church and a college varsity team first baseman, will direct the infield. Prof. Evans of the South Waverly school and member of last years Ingersoll Rand team, will coach the outfield. Harold Carey of Sayre will look after the pitching staff.
Many of last years men will be out for the Sayre team this season. Among the pitchers seeking permanent berths are Martin, Hawkins, Lynch and Herman; catchers, Burns and Duebler; infielders. Wieland, Catlin, Gillan, Cotter, Bloss and Williams; outfielders, Brainard, Russell, Nash and Talada.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
