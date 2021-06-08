Applause from a no-fan
I’m no Biden fan, but I certainly applaud his efforts to suspend the leases in the Alaskan wilderness for drilling. I think it’s wrong to take a wilderness area like that with all of the wildlife and all of the endangered species and start a drilling operation, so I certainly applaud efforts to suspend whatever the former president did in this regard.
Remembering Chuck
Chuck Carver had an outgoing personality that made him an instant friend to anyone he met. Everyone knows that he was a great speaker. What a voice! But he was also a very good listener. Chuck gave a sermon at my church one time. We accidentally ran into each other in the parking lot of the Robert Packer Hospital that afternoon. We exchanged reasons why we were there on a sunny Sunday. I guess I must have unloaded all of my problems onto Chuck. He sincerely said that he would keep my family in his prayers. I would like to send my condolences to his wife Michelle and their family on their very sad loss. Rest in peace, Chuck.
Seeking more information
I just received a menu in today’s paper from a local pizza place. They have an extended menu but no prices. How do we order if we don’t know if we have enough money to buy what’s out there? I think you should publish your prices.
No sign of Bigfoot or flying saucers
I’m 71 years old. I’ve hunted in the woods since I was 12 years old and I ain’t seen a Bigfoot of a flying saucer.
Road complaint
When’s Athens Borough going to fix the roads? I was out in the country the other day and that road was perfectly smooth with no holes, not like it is in town.
UFOs in the Bible?
You know, if people read the Bible they’d know who these UFOs were. It’s gotta be Satan’s kingdom. Read the Bible.
Misinformation
on electric cars
While it takes longer to charge an electric vehicle than to pump a tank of gas, it takes nowhere near the 8 hours claimed by the misinformed person who wrote to Soundoff last week. At a supercharger station it takes about 25 minutes to charge from 15% to 90%. It takes about 5 hours if you are charging at home with a regular outlet.
New political slogan?
Is this the new political slogan for 2021 — help make Donald Trump an ex-president?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.