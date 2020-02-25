Riverfront Park road needs help
I will be the first to say great job on the recent improvements to the Riverfront Park in Sayre with one big exception — the condition of the road is deplorable. The structure of the road is fine, but at the end of last summer, the road was coated with a tar and chip type gravel coating which has not held up. I assume this was to save cost over a traditional repave. We went from a beautiful paved driving lane to a filthy, dust-cloud emitting, gravel-coated mess. Please compare the main portion of the road to the new freshly blacktopped area next to the walking trail. Both were done about the same time last year, but only one is fit for such a wonderful park.
Mill Hill road needs to be cleaned up
If you have ever driven up Mill Hill between Route 17C to Route 34, you would be appalled at the trash and the debris that lines that street. It is such a disgrace because the road workers did such a nice job on the corner of 17C and Mill Hill, but when you drive up that road, people should be ashamed that they throw their garbage out there.
Not happy with Bloomberg’s comments
As people across the area react with disgust to Michael Bloomberg’s remarks about farming being an easy occupation, we should be equally outraged by his condescending remark about American factory workers lacking skills. This area of Pennsylvania and New York has been blessed with several large and small machine shops with some highly-skilled machinists. These are the people that built our nation and keep it running today. Where would we be without cars and car parts; planes, trains, buses, farm equipment, construction equipment, military weapons, printing presses, surgical tools, appliances and every item in your tool box. There is a lot of ignorance floating around right now, but it’s not from the American worker.
Why take money away from military?
I understand that the government is taking billions from our defense fund because Mr. T wants to finish his wall. What money will be left for manufacturing tanks, planes, armaments? Will our men and women be issued cap guns, sling shots and rubber balls to use on the enemy? Gosh, it seems like it couldn’t be done, but I guess it can.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.