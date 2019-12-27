Editor,
We cannot stand up for a president who will go to these lengths for personal gain. This isn’t benefiting the Republican Party, and is in fact making Republicans like myself feel disenfranchised.
Any other President in history, no matter the partisan lines, would have been impeached for the same actions. President Trump is a disgrace to our Republican party, and to us hard working Americans. We follow the rules, and are held accountable at every turn.
It’s time for the Republican Party to do the same with President Trump. One of our core values is accountability. Yet, we seem to forget that when it comes to one of our own.
I urge Sen. Casey, Sen. Toomey and Rep. Keller to vote to impeach President Trump and hold him accountable for his actions that have tarnished the Republican Party.
Ian Carey
Sayre
