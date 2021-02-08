Dear Senator Yaw,
First, I would like to thank 82-year-old Walter B. Major for his very well-informed letter to Senator Yaw.
I went to Lycoming College about the same time as Eugene Yaw. I did not become a lawyer. I’ve been a resident of Bradford County for 67 years, a life-long Republican, and I even voted for Senator Yaw.
After 40 years as a teacher, I’ve found that the old adage still rings true — seeing is believing. I might be getting a little old, but I can still watch a video.
I would like Gene to explain to me exactly what he thinks those poll workers were doing in Georgia on Nov. 3, 2020 after the Republican poll watchers were told to leave. I’ve watched that same video on Fox News a dozen times. It would take a complete idiot not to be “suspicious” when those suitcases were hauled out from under that dark, shrouded table. Gene, did you think those Democrat poll workers were getting ready to have a midnight snack?
Like the title of Judge Jeanine Pirro’s new book says, “Don’t Lie to Me.”
Voter fraud is a very serious problem! We have been lied to for four years by the Democrats in congress and the “fake news.” Why aren’t the Republicans in congress totally enraged by this travesty of voter fraud?
I belong to Judicial Watch, which sued Pennsylvania in July of 2020 to force my state to clean up its voter rolls. The city of Pittsburgh eliminated 69,000 names of people who were no longer eligible to vote. The sanctuary city of Philadelphia only got rid of a very few ineligible voters.
How could they knowingly break the law after being ordered to clean up their voter rolls by a court judge? Is Lady Justice really blind? What has happened to our republic?
If Pennsylvania Republican Senator Gene Yaw, a lawyer, can’t recognize voter fraud when he sees it, maybe he should run as a Democrat next time.
Welcome to the new “semi-United States of America!” May God bless our nation the next four years!
Gary T. Kleese
Sayre
