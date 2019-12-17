Editor,
How sad for this country when impeachment is now going to be standard operating procedure for the party not in the White House. If the House of Representatives is held by the opposite party as the president, then impeachment will be the order of the day.
Many Democrats wanted to impeach President Trump because he defeated what they called “the most qualified person in the country.” If a partisan impeachment will work, this will be the way our government will be unable to function in the future. The Representatives will make up the phony charges and what ever they say goes.
Jerry Nadler has a long history of not getting along with President Trump before he was elected, and this would be a real feather in his hat. He is the same congressman that during President Clinton’s impeachment said that impeachment was “and undoing of a national election.” Now with him as prosecutor, judge and jury he may get his wish. When Congressman Nadler puts on a TV spectacle he should at least stay awake for the cameras.
What a show it was to have three of the four highly partisan liberal law professors say it is all over for President Trump. Prof. Jonathan Turley (also a liberal Democrat) was a breath of fresh air and he also voted for Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. If these three partisans are the caliber of law professors today, then God help their law students.
Even then Senator Joe Biden said at President Clinton’s impeachment trial that “impeachment should never be done for political reasons.” Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said back in March that impeachment must be “compelling and overwhelmingly bipartisan.” The vote in the House to approve the impeachment resolution was passed without a single Republican vote.
I believe the main Democrat party concern is they don’t have a serious contender to win in the 2020 election. With the record of the 116th Congress of the United States practically doing nothing for the country other than the mandatory bills to keep the government open, many may get replaced in a Trump landslide, especially the newcomers that were elected in 2018.
President Trump continues to deliver for the American people as Congress produces their made for TV their sitcom, and nothing meaningful gets done for their constituents. With the still low (3.5%) unemployment rate today, and any able bodied person that wants to work is working. Where is the plan for lowering prescription prices, fighting the opioid crisis, doing something about mass shootings, climate control, health care improvements, lowering the deficit, infrastructure repair, and saving Social Security. Remember, many of the newly elected Congress people ran on these problems.
As the year winds down we have so much to be to be thankful for. It would be nice to see some letters to the editor with what other people think. That’s the first thing I check out. Pray for all your leaders, whether you like them or not. Have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New year. May Peace and Prosperity continue.
Ray Rinebold
Chemung
